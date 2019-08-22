A year ago, Anthony Bland was able to showcase his talent in front of Stillwater High football fans for the first time.
It was just a scrimmage, but the highly-touted wide receiver who moved to Stillwater from San Diego, California, had been hyped as the next great Pioneer wideout. Yet, fans hadn’t seen him since he moved in a few months prior.
Those who attended the scrimmage showcase at Pioneer Stadium witnessed his abilities early and often as Stillwater scored with ease against the other Class 6A teams.
“It was fun coming out here and getting my first look at a lot of these teams,” Bland said. “It was also fun to see some of our fans here. It was nothing compared to our normal games, but seeing all of them here was crazy to me at that point. It was insane.”
This year, Bland is a household name around the state, so when he makes acrobatic catches, it won’t come as a surprise to anyone. But, who will be the next Pioneer to have a breakout performance when Stillwater hosts its annual five-team scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday?
The star receiver predicts one of his junior counterparts.
“I say Steven Brown,” Bland said. “Last year, he was rotating in, but he was sitting behind me and Jack. He’s by far the most athletic receiver on our team. Me and Jack don’t touch him athletically. No one can really guard him one-on-one. If he keeps learning everything, he’ll be killer and playing Division I football.”
He continued by saying Brown and senior Jack Smithton are among the best in the state.
“We’ve some some of the best receivers and DBs in the state,” Bland said. “Most people don’t know it, but Jack Smithton and Steven Brown are two of the top 10 receivers in the state, but they just don’t get the ball as much as some receivers do, so no one would be able to tell.”
Stillwater football coach Tucker Barnard agreed Brown could be one player who shines but isn’t well known by the casual fan. He also said a few others could become fan favorites Friday night.
“Steven and Luke (McEndoo) could be guys on offense,” Barnard said. “Defensively, I think everybody knows about our secondary and (linebacker) Sean Preston. So, maybe it might be Gabe Brown – he’s doing a good job at middle linebacker. Jake Liston is another one defensively.”
The freshman team will scrimmage at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity an hour later and the varsity last. The varsity scrimmage is scheduled to end at 9:30 p.m.
The schools competing with Stillwater will be Norman, Ponca City, Putnam City North and Yukon. It’s the same schools that have competed together the past couple of years at Stillwater’s scrimmage.
The first portion of the varsity scrimmage will be the rapid fire section, where teams take turns – play by play – on either offense or defense. Which opponents teams will face changes every play, so it can be a bit hard for coaches and athletes to handle the alternating schemes.
“I’m just interested to see how well we adjust offensively and defensively,” Barnard said. “I’ve talked about this before, but it’s a tough situation when you’re playing a completely different offense or defense on back-to-back snaps.”
That will be followed by the drive-to-score portion of the scrimmage, which has been extended a bit longer this year. Teams will face only one other team and take turns driving from the opposing 40-yard line in an attempt to score a touchdown.
It will be played in a round-robin format with one team resting each session. All five schools will face each other during the drive-to-score format.
“It’s obviously a more realistic situation,” Barnard said. “At the same time, we’ve got another scrimmage next week. You want to go out, compete and play hard, but at the same time, you haven’t prepped like you would for a regular game.”
As far as the Pioneers are concerned, they’re ready to face someone new.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Bland said. “Since team camp, we’ve been going against each other. It gets really competitive. It’s fun going against our defense, because they do some crazy stuff, but it’s really nice going against normal defenses and playing them. It gets easier.”
Barnard agreed.
“It’s getting a little chippy with us,” Barnard said. “It’s really competitive when we’re going ones versus ones. I think we’re doing a good job of taking care of each other physically, but the competitive juices get flowing, so it will be good to see someone different.”
