Pioneers recall 2018 title game while preparing for rematch

Anthony Bland and Brennan Pressley have put their friendship on hold this week.
Well, at least until late Friday night.
Two of the best wide receivers in the state have become friends during the past year, but not this week. Both are committed to playing NCAA Div. I football, but they’re also committed to trying to win a gold ball Friday night in Edmond.
Stillwater High and Bixby will square off at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium for the Class 6A-II state championship.
Bland and Pressley could face each other when Stillwater High has the ball. Bland, who’s committed to Princeton University, has more than 1,200 receiving yards this season. On Friday night, Pressley might be matched up with him across the line of scrimmage.
“I talk to him almost every day,” Bland said. “This week, we haven’t, obviously, because we’re playing each other. It’s a little hard, because it’s receiver and corner, so we’re literally going 1v1 against each other. We know we have to go all out against each other, whether that’s hitting each other or doing whatever we can. But, we know after the game, we’ll be fine.”
Bland added that he and Pressley, who’s committed to Oklahoma State as a receiver, have been trash talking each other in a friendly way during the past couple weeks.
“I Facetimed him and asked him what it was like to win his last high school football game,” Bland said. “I posted something on my story telling him he’s spending his last undefeated Saturday at the OSU game. I always tell him stuff like that and we go back and forth. I’ll tell him something online and he’ll send me a picture of his ring from last year.”
In last year’s title game, Bland caught five passes for 45 yards, which led Stillwater. Pressley also caught five passes, but for just 26 yards. Neither quarterback threw for more than 70 yards.
Recalling last year’s title game, Bland was impressed by the Spartans’ defense, especially their front seven.
“I remember their box was really good,” Bland said. “Their four linemen were the four best I’ve probably seen on a high school team. I remember that pretty clearly.
“Obviously, there were things we could change, but that Bixby team and defense was really good. I think they averaged only allowing six or seven points a game or something crazy like that.”
The Pioneers were tied with Bixby at halftime of last year’s title game, but struggled offensively during the second half. They were shut out in the final 24 minutes, and earned only four first downs during that span.
“My memory was different than what actually happened in some instances,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “In my head, they really ran the ball well against us. In reality, it was a few big plays where we could have or should have tackled them for gains of seven or eight yards, but not 60-yard runs. I think looking back, what I see is a bunch of missed opportunities, and that’s not to discount Bixby. This will be their sixth championship game in a row and you don’t luck into that. I just felt like we were a little tight – we were slipping and falling, we were dropping passes and we were overthrowing a couple of balls.”
After falling behind 14 points in the fourth quarter, storms rolled into the Owasso area for the second time. There was a two hour and 15 minute delay before the game resumed.
Needing a late touchdown to try and make an improbable – but possible – comeback, SHS quarterback Gunnar Gundy threw his lone interception of the game and third of the season.
Bixby’s Cade Cavender, who was the star of the game rushing 14 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns, broke a 77-yard run after the intercept for his final touchdown. It officially sealed Bixby’s fourth state title in the five years since 6A was split into two divisions.
“A lot of people I talk to blame the loss on the weather,” Barnard said. “I’m not that guy, but I know it had an effect on us. I don’t think it was a positive effect. I don’t think the delay cost us the game, but it didn’t help us either.
“I went into that break thinking it would be good for us to regroup. The reality was that we went in and kind of made our peace with the loss to some degree. I’m not blaming kids, but mentally we went in and we thought that it was done.”
Good news for both teams and fans planning on attending the contest, the forecast for Friday looks promising with a high temperature near 50 degrees. Best news, no rain or thunderstorms are forecast.
A two-hour-plus weather delay – or a delay to start the game – seems unlikely.
“No weather excuses this year,” Barnard said. “If we wanted to use that last year, then whatever. But there won’t be any of those excuses. It looks like it’s going to be great weather. We don’t have the excuse of not being ready – championship ready in terms of our mentality. We’ve had an entire season where we knew and expected that we were going to be back in this football game. No matter what happens, we’re going into it with the mindset of laying it all on the line.”
As far as the game, both teams enter unbeaten. It’s the matchup most predicted when the season began in August.
The Spartans have talent all over the field, but it’s their quickness that has Barnard noticed first when watching film from this season. He also noticed how good Bixby quarterback Mason Williams is and how much his stats resemble those of Stillwater QB Gunnar Gundy.
“Their speed is really impressive,” Barnard said. “Both of the Pressley kids are incredibly fast and really talented with the football, and they’re had to tackle. They’re so fast to the perimeter that it’s even hard to beat them there, but once you’re there tackling them is a really difficult task. They put so much pressure on you on the perimeter, that if you put all of your people there, they’ll throw it over your head.
“I’ve talked all year about Gunnar and his accuracy and completion percentage, but Mason Williams has almost identical stats. He’s thrown a couple more touchdowns and a couple more picks, with a few more attempts, but basically they’re the same. The things we’ve been blessed with here, we’re now going to go face.”
