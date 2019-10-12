Stillwater High needed just a two-minute window to turn Friday night’s game against Choctaw into yet another district rout.
With the help of some stout defense in the opening quarter, the Pioneers put up three touchdowns in two minutes of game time to get out to a quick start on their way to a 74-14 blowout at Pioneer Stadium.
“It makes you hard to beat. It can take the life out of an opponent early,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “That’s what I felt the case was tonight. … We were probably, in my mind, the most locked in and engaged that we have been on a Friday night yet.”
Choctaw gave Stillwater favorable field position by trying to go for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 41-yard line to open the game, which the Pioneer defense shut down. When Stillwater was faced with its own fourth-and-short on the ensuing drive, the Pioneers had Qwontrel Walker break loose for a 14-yard gain to set up his first of six touchdown runs to start the two-minute clock.
On the first-play of Choctaw’s ensuing drive, running back Deysean Moore coughed the ball up after a 14-yard run with Stillwater senior Garrick Martin recovering the fumble – which would be a sign of things to come for Martin in the contest.
After a 29-yard juggling catch by Anthony Bland on a pass from Gunnar Gundy put the Pioneers inside the 5-yard line, Walker worked his way in for another 1-yard touchdown surge – a minute of game time after his first.
With Choctaw feeling the squeeze, the Yellowjackets tried to push the ball up the field a little on the next drive. But that would turn out to be fortuitous for Stillwater as Choctaw quarterback Thad Williams tossed one pass across his body into the middle of the field, where Martin was one of three Pioneers surrounding the Choctaw target – picking it off and running it back 49 yards for a score.
“I had been studying that route all week,” Martin said. “Their quarterback rolls out to his right and peels back to throw back to the curl, so I played behind it because I knew it was overthrown and it came right to me.
“I had a pretty easy way to the end zone, too. I was just sprinting as hard as I could to get there, and I turned back and nobody was there, so I knew I was getting to the end zone.”
Martin’s pick-six came exactly one second shy of being two minutes from Stillwater’s first score in the game.
And the rout was on.
Stillwater’s offense would score on 10 of its 12 offensive possessions.
The first drive to stall came in the second quarter, with Stillwater having to punt. But this was after Walker had score two more touchdowns – one from 14 yards out and another from 33.
Stillwater’s second drive that failed to produce came in the third quarter after having been set up with great field position after Martin recovered his second fumble of the game on a kickoff return – which was after Stillwater’s third score of the quarter with the game standing at 60-6.
“I had contain on that play on kickoff, and he ended up cutting back into me and I put my helmet right on the ball and it popped out, so I picked it up,” Martin said of his third takeaway.
The three scoring drives in the third would all come via the air for Stillwater.
Though the Pioneers were maintaining a 40-0 halftime lead, the conversation at the break was to avoid any type of let up – something that plagued the Pioneers last season.
And so Gundy went to work with his receivers, throwing touchdown passes to Bland from 56 yards out, an 88-yard score to a wide open Jack Smithton and a 22-yard catch and run to Steven Brown.
“In the locker room, we talked about how the game is tied again, 0-0, and wanted to continue to play our football and play well,” Gundy said. “We wanted to come out and score again to put them away, and we did that to the best of our ability.”
Though the passing was clicking in the second half – with Gundy rolling up 269 of his 360 yards passing in the third quarter alone – the final touchdown with the Stillwater starters still on the field was reserved for Walker.
After Gundy connected with Donnell Wagner on a 46-yard pass play, Stillwater turned the rock over to the junior running back and he eventually scored his sixth touchdown of the night.
“He had five touchdowns in the first half and we wanted to get him a sixth,” Barnard said. “His career record was five touchdowns (in a game), so he wanted to break that. We would have liked to have gotten that for him earlier, but some passes showed up and we took them because that’s how our offense works.”
Stillwater’s final score of the game came via the reserves, who worked the ground game to run nine minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter behind running back Mason Butler. He had 12 carries for 66 yards on the drive – highlighted by a 34-yard scamper – all of which was capped with a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Pioneers will return to the scene of Friday night’s crime on Thursday with their second-straight home game. They will host Lawton, which is 1-2 in district play after getting a win Friday over winless Putnam City West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.