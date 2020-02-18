Michael Davis’ last game inside Pioneer Fieldhouse wasn’t a successful one Tuesday night for the longtime Stillwater High boys’ basketball coach who is stepping down at the end of the season.
But, as he’s always done, Davis gave credit to his opponent. The coach sometimes better known as “Chic” said there is a reason Southmoore is the second-ranked team in the state.
“We couldn’t score in the third quarter, and we didn’t have the depth,” Davis said. “Missing Jackson (Holliday) and Bayden (Reese) – two double-figure scorers – didn’t help not having them. Southmoore is a good team and senior night can go two ways. It can be really exciting or it can be like it was. … Sometimes a team is just better than us, and they were better than us.”
Southmoore beat Stillwater, 76-42, on the Pioneers’ senior night. It was the second time the No. 2 SabreCats routed the Pioneers this season.
The first contest was an 85-44 win for Southmoore on its home floor. The SabreCats were ranked No. 1 in Class 6A during that Jan. 31 contest.
On Tuesday, the struggling Pioneers (3-18) team gave Southmoore all it wanted during the first half. Southmoore took a 5-4 lead and turned it into a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The SabreCats made a trio of 3-pointers in the quarter to build the double-digit lead.
Early in the second quarter, Southmoore made two more 3-pointers, taking a 15-point lead. Stillwater wasn’t going to go quietly into the night, though.
Starting with a bucket from sophomore Gunnar Bratton, followed by a 3-pointer from senior Jack Smithton and another basket from Bratton, the Pioneers mounted a comeback.
Senior Garrick Martin and sophomore Max Gosney also added a 3-pointer and bucket, respectively, extending the run to 12-0. In just over two minutes, the Pioneers cut the lead to three points.
Southmoore answered with a 12-2 run to end the half. The SabreCats led by 13 at the break.
They took complete control of the game in the third quarter. Stillwater scored only four points in the quarter, while Southmoore built its lead to 24 points.
Southmoore star Sam Godwin, a 6-foot-9 Wofford College signee, threw down a 360-degree dunk on a fast break that put an exclamation on his team’s victory.
“In the first half, we played really good,” Davis said. “In the second half, Southmoore got it all together and started firing on all cylinders. That big kid (Godwin) is just a beast in there, and we didn’t have anybody to match up with him.”
Godwin scored a game-high 27 points. Two other SabreCats scored in double figures.
Smithton led the Pioneers with 12 points. Bratton added 10 points in the loss.
Tuesday’s game was the final home contest for Smithton and Martin, as well as fellow seniors Kobe Holley and Tryton Sobonya.
“I feel bad for Garrick, Kobe, Jack and Tryton,” Davis said. “This is not the way they wanted to go out on their senior night.”
Stillwater will travel to Deer Creek for its regular season finale on Friday night.
“At the end of the day, we have to take this game, learn what we can and get ready to play Deer Creek,” Davis said.
