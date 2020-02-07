On the night when the news came out that longtime Stillwater High boys’ basketball coach Michael Davis will be resigning, his Pioneers were outdone by a hot-shooting Edmond North squad.
It was first reported Friday by KWEM-TV31 that Davis will be resigning after 22 years as head coach and 29 years with the program following the conclusion of this season. His final game inside Pioneer Fieldhouse will be Feb. 18 when Stillwater hosts top-ranked Southmoore for senior night.
Friday night, his Pioneers struggled in a 78-41 loss to Edmond North. It marked the seventh-straight loss for Stillwater.
For Edmond North, ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, it was its fourth-straight win. The Huskies were fresh off beating No. 1 Southmoore when they came to Stillwater on Friday night.
“After the game, there wasn’t a whole lot to say,” Davis said. “You could see they weren’t happy with the outcome. I simply told them the effort was there, but we just got too far behind in the first half.”
Much like their female counterparts, the Huskies (16-4) jumped out to a quick start, grabbing a 10-2 lead just three minutes into the contest. Two minutes later, they led 16-3.
Stillwater (3-15) scored the final three field goals of the first quarter, cutting the lead to seven points. Buckets came from senior Jack Smithton and sophomore Adam Barth, with two free throws from senior Kobe Holley.
After both teams traded 3-pointers early in the second quarter, Edmond North outscored Stillwater 17-5 heading into halftime. Stillwater went scoreless during the final two minutes of the quarter.
The Huskies continued to build their lead in the second half. It was expanded to 40 points shortly before the final buckets were scored.
“I thought (Edmond North) shot the ball really well,” Davis said. “I think they’re the best team that’s shot against us this year in our league play. They shot the ball really well. I knew they were a better-than-average team. They beat Southmoore on Tuesday night, so I knew they had to be a really good team to beat Southmoore, because I thought Southmoore was the best team in the state.
“It was an indication if they shot the ball like this, I could see that happening. We had a plan tonight, but they shot the ball unbelievable tonight. Give them credit. They really shot the ball and didn’t have very many turnovers.”
During the fourth quarter, the Pioneers made a few small runs at the Huskies. They weren’t able to cut into the lead much, but enough to frustrate Edmond North coach Scott Norris.
“We saw some things we did better in the second half,” Davis said. “We played man-to-man and they started turning the ball over. … We made some runs at them and they called a couple timeouts to get his group refocused.”
Davis was once again proud of his players for continuing to fight, despite the way the game was going and the way the season is heading.
“Our guys didn’t give up,” Davis said. “They fought. We just put ourselves in a hole and it was hard to overcome. Our guys didn’t quit and they’re never going to quit. They just battled. Sometimes you have to be honest – Edmond North was a better team than us. Our guys played and they don’t quit. I’m proud of the fact that they don’t quit. It hasn’t been the best of seasons for them or for us, but they haven’t quit one time.
“… Our young guys, if they’ve gotten nothing else from those seniors, they’ve gotten that they have to compete. It ain’t all good, but they’ve learned how to push it and not give up. Those guys don’t up.”
Senior Garrick Martin was the only Pioneer in double figures. He scored 10 points in the loss. Sophomore Bayden Reese and Barth added eight points each, while Holley chipped in seven points.
Stillwater will be on the road Tuesday, playing at No. 3 Edmond Memorial. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. SHS returns home next Friday for its second-to-last home game.
“It’s a tough stretch for us,” Davis said. “Depending on who we end up with in the playoffs, we won’t be afraid to play anybody, because of the competition in our own conference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.