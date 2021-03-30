It began with a bunt and an error by the Stillwater High defense.
Following the error came more bunts, walks and many free bases given up by the Pioneers, in addition to more than a dozen runs by Enid.
It ended with a lopsided loss for the Pioneer baseball team one night after dropping an extra-inning district contest at Enid.
In the end, Stillwater was swept in back-to-back Class 6A district games by Enid. SHS fell, 19-4, Tuesday night at Couch Park.
The Pioneers (14-5 overall, 5-3 district) gave up just eight hits, but walked 14 Enid batters. They also committed four errors, to go along with numerous wild pitches, in the loss.
“We have to get better,” SHS coach Jimmy Harris said. “We’ve got to get better. As coaches, we’ve got to do a better job of getting these guys better. We’ve got to a better job of making plays. We’ve got to get better all around – from the coaches to the players – we’ve got to do a better job of getting better and get ourselves in a position to win games.”
The Pioneers gave up a walk-off hit to Enid (7-10, 2-6) on Monday night. It was Enid’s first district win, but Harris felt good about his team’s demeanor and attitude going into Tuesday’s home outing.
“Last night, we missed some opportunities, but it was a really good high school game,” Harris said. “It was nine innings and pretty clean for the most part. Today was a new day, so we felt good, but we’ve got to get better and we’ve got to do a better job of getting better.”
Stillwater grabbed a brief lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jackson Young led off with a single, but was replaced on the bases by Jackson Holliday after being tagged out on a fielder’s choice.
Holliday advanced to second on a groundout before Louie Coca drove him home with a RBI single that bounced just out of the reach of Enid’s third baseman.
The Pioneers remained ahead 1-0 through the scoreless second inning. Then, the game unraveled for the Pioneers.
The third inning began with a single up the middle and followed with the first of five walks in the inning. Enid’s Seth Carlson dropped a bunt toward third base that began the chaos for Stillwater.
SHS pitcher Zach Roden fielded the ball, but his hurried throw was wide of first baseman’s Isaac Szlichta’s glove. The leadoff batter scored on the play. Enid followed with a bunt single, a RBI single, a bunt single and three-straight walks before a two-run double by Maddox Mayberry gave the Plainsmen an 8-1 lead.
The first out of the half inning came two batters later after a Stillwater pitching change as Anthony Smith replaced Zach Roden on the mound. Following a sacrifice fly and RBI double, Enid led 10-1.
“That was unlike him,” Harris said. “That normally doesn’t happen. We’ve got to improve. There is still a lot of season left. There are a lot of district games left and still a regional tournament. We’ve got to continue to do what we need to do to get better and be able to go compete when it’s that time.”
Both teams scored two runs before Enid closed the door on a possible Pioneer comeback with seven runs in the sixth inning. Those runs came on five walks, a hit batter, two singles, a dropped fly ball and a sac fly.
Before the game ended, Stillwater had a brief moment of positivity. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Henry Hutchens hit an opposite field solo home run over the right field wall.
The Pioneers will be back in Enid this weekend, beginning Thursday, at the Gladys Winters Tournament.
“There will be some good teams, so that will be fun,” Harris said. “We’ll get going and see what happens.”
