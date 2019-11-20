Tucker Barnard is faced with something he’s never had to do before during his tenure as the Stillwater High football coach.
The ninth-year coach will be facing a team for the second time in a season – and this will be in the Class 6A-II state semifinals. His Pioneers have never rematched a team during the same year.
At 7 p.m. Friday at Yukon High, Barnard and the Pioneers will play Choctaw for the second time this fall – with the right to go to the 6A-II state championship contest, which will be played in two weeks at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
“To me, this is a more stressful situation playing them a second time than it is playing them the first time,” Barnard said. “I think I would probably say that regardless of who it was we were playing. That second time, you’re able to look in the rearview mirror, but you know they’re looking in the rearview mirror, too.”
Last year was the first time Barnard won a playoff game during his tenure. The Pioneers won two postseason games en route to finishing as the state runners-up.
The opportunity to rematch a team in the playoffs had never presented itself before last year, but the Pioneers played three teams from the opposite 6A-II district.
This week, Stillwater will face a team in Choctaw it beat by 60 points. Stillwater won 74-14 on Oct. 11. The Pioneers (11-0) cruised to victory behind a strong first half.
“Choctaw does a lot of really good things,” Barnard said. “When we played last time, the game and the situation kind of snowballed a bit on them and got a bit out of hand early. We don’t have any thought processes about this game looking like that game. I don’t expect the final score to look like that final score either.”
Both teams have won five-straight games since the first matchup. Stillwater has rolled through its opponents, with its closest win being a 25-point win over Del City in the regular season finale.
Choctaw has outscored its opponents 248-145 during those five victories. Three of the wins were one possession games, though, and one of which was a crucial overtime win at Midwest City that played key in district seedings.
The Yellowjackers were able to nab the No. 3 seed in 6A-II District 1, which paired them up with Muskogee last week. Choctaw won that road game at Muskogee, 29-21, while Midwest City fell to defending state champ Bixby.
“In between the time that we played them last, I think they’ve won five games in a row now,” Barnard said. “They are playing a different defensive front than what they were playing then. It would be hard to say they’d go back and play the front they played last time. They’ve reeled off five wins since then. It is a different game.
“When you look at what we’re doing this week versus what we did last time, it’s not necessarily the same, and a lot of that has to do with us looking at what they did last time. Now, we’re looking at what they’re doing now. There’s a little bit of chess being played there. If it means anything to anybody, we’re working our tails off to make sure we get this game prepared for to the best of our ability and find a way to win it.”
One of the biggest differences been Choctaw midseason and last week is its defense. Barnard said the Yellowjackets have altered their defensive front, which has an impact when it comes to blocking for the Pioneers’ offensive line.
“To me, it looks like the defense they ran last year,” Barnard said. “The result is similar. Last time, they played a four-down front with three linebackers. Now, what we’re seeing is a three-down front, but if you’re looking at the field, it’s going to look like five defensive linemen and two linebackers. I would call it a 3-4 defense, and that’s what they ran last year.
“You might say if there is seven in the box, what difference does it make? Well, it makes a big difference as far as our blocking assignments. The coverages available are similar, but it ends up being a different picture for our quarterback and receivers.”
Choctaw (8-3) held Muskogee to its second-lowest offensive output of the season. The Roughers also scored 21 points the week prior – against Bixby – but their lowest total came in a 7-6 win over Booker T. Washington.
Now, Stillwater will have the task of facing the Choctaw defense for a second time. SHS senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy completed 16 of 17 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the first contest.
The Pioneers could be without junior wideout Steven Brown. He left last week’s game with a leg injury, and his status is unknown for this week’s game.
If Brown is out, the Pioneers have plenty of players to fill in for him. Some of those are defensive players who are playing on both sides of the ball at times.
“Another thing that’s worked out well for us is the fact that we’ve cross-trained some of those DBs as wide receivers where they can go play on the other side of the ball,” Barnard said. “You saw Garrick (Martin) with a couple of big catches and Tevin (Williams) with a touchdown. … Bringing those guys over has been a really big benefit to us, and I think that will continue to help us.”
Stillwater also benefitted from the return of junior running back Qwontrel Walker. He played the whole game last week until the starters were taken out late in the fourth quarter.
Walker carried the ball only 12 times but for 183 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, he felt good.
“I think he feels better than he’s felt in quite a while,” Barnard said. “I thought last week he was better, but I wouldn’t put him at 100 percent. I’d say today, he’s 100 percent.”
Even with the firepower he has on the offensive end, Barnard and his coaching staff isn’t taking Choctaw lightly this week. The rematch has him concerned, because both teams might have so much knowledge of each others that it doesn’t know anything.
“We’re working as hard this week as we’ve worked any other week,” Barnard said. “Maybe in some regards, maybe harder because of the way we beat them last time by such a big margin. We’re probably going overboard, because we don’t want to under prepare this time. We’re working really hard to over prepare for the game.
“… We’ve talked ourselves in circles. In the end, we are hope our kids will go out and execute the plan we put together.”
