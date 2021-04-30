Program history was made Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.
For the first time in program history, the Stillwater High boys’ soccer team was crowned district champions.
The Pioneers have been to the playoffs seven times and finished as state runner-up once, but hadn’t won a district title until Friday night.
They did so by defeating Sapulpa, 6-0, to close out the regular season. The Pioneers scored four goals in the first half, taking control of the contest that had been postponed twice due to severe weather.
“We’ve finished second three times in a row – 2016, 2017 and 2018,” SHS coach Seth Condley said. “We were so close on those years. The expectations for this group when we came back in were we just wanted to get back to the playoffs. As the season progressed, you could see we had something special. We just had a little grit, a little fight with us, and we are so young. They’re so young they don’t know they’re supposed to be scared playing some teams.
“I’m just proud of the group and this group of seniors. There are eight seniors and they’ve been here all four years and they’ve been through a COVID season, 2019 where we fell short of the playoffs and 2018 where we made the playoffs. … This is special and this is fun to do it for the first time in school history. We’ll enjoy it for a day, but now it just gets harder.”
SHS senior Christopher O’Neil shared a similar sentiment. He will make his second trip to the playoffs as a Pioneer.
“This is what we’re here for,” O’Neil said. “This means everything. This is what we wanted and we worked for it. It feels great to win it. I haven’t been to the playoffs since freshman year.”
Making the night even better was the warm weather with little wind. It was nearly the opposite of many games this spring.
“This was perfect weather,” Condley said. “First time no wind. The boys played well and played at a high level. We got the win and we really wanted to get that shutout.”
Stillwater (12-3 overall, 6-1 district) finished tied with Enid for the Class 6A District 4 title. However, the Pioneers beat Enid, 1-0, in their district opener, so they claim the tiebreaker over the Plainsmen.
As the No. 1 seed out of 6A-4, the Pioneers are likely to face Union in the first round of the 6A playoffs. The game will be played Tuesday night at Pioneer Stadium, with the chance of hosting a game next Friday if they win Tuesday.
“We’ll now play a fourth-place team from 6A-3,” Condley said. “Our district was hard, but now it gets harder. Anything can happen.”
O’Neil scored four of the Pioneers’ goals in the game. He had recorded a hat trick with 11 minutes and 20 seconds left in the first half.
O’Neil scored his first two goals in less than two minutes. The first came with 32:07 left in the half after a long pass ahead and a one-touch shot off his left foot. It rolled in front of the Sapulpa goalkeeper and into the right side of the net.
His second goal sailed into the upper left corner of the net with 30:26 remaining in the half. His two quick goals set the tone for the contest.
“Our team has a lot of chemistry right now,” O’Neil said. “We’re working hard right now and coming out to win.”
O’Neil’s third goal was a shot through traffic inside 10 yards, but – like his first shot – it crossed the face of the keeper and rolled into the right corner. His final goal was scored with 29:05 remaining in the game.
Blake Henderson scored the third goal of the first half. It came on a corner kick, and Henderson headed it into the goal with 24:10 left in the half.
Uriah Kirby gave Stillwater a 6-0 lead with 22:00 remaining in the game. A pass bounced to him, and Kirby kicked it off the bounce. His shot deflected off the keeper’s hands and into the corner of the net.
“It was honestly a team effort,” O’Neil said of his four goals. “I happened to score the goals, but I was just there to finish them. We just worked out hardest.”
The Pioneers will await the playoffs brackets, which are supposed to be released Saturday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
