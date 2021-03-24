Kade Stevens dove to his right and deflected the ball out of bounds.
It wasn’t the final save of the overtime penalty kick shootout, but it was arguably the biggest moment. The Stillwater High sophomore goalkeeper only had to defend two kicks as Norman sent two out of play.
Stevens stopped one of the two, and that was enough to lift the Pioneers to a victory Tuesday night at Pioneer Stadium. Stillwater won 2-1, winning the penalty kick round 3-1.
“It was awesome,” Stevens said. “After the game, they came over and celebrated. It was so much fun.”
SHS junior Luke Prentice and senior Christopher O’Neil each made their kicks to give Stillwater a 2-0 lead in PKs as Norman’s first shot hit the crossbar and went out of bounds. The Tigers’ second attempt – by sophomore Zach Lopez – went toward the lower left corner, but Stevens dove and outstretched his arms to make the stop.
“I kind of sense it,” Stevens said. “As a left-footed shooter, I knew he’d be going over there. I just did my best to guess where he was going and touched it.”
Stillwater’s next attempts sailed over the net, and Norman followed with its first goal of the shootout. SHS junior Blake Henderson’s shot deflected of the Norman keeper’s hands, but rolled into the net for the third goal.
Norman’s final shot flew right of the goal, and the Pioneers celebrated the win seconds later. The win improves the Pioneers to 3-2 on the season before they host the Stillwater Cup on Friday and Saturday.
“That’s two games in a row,” SHS coach Seth Condley said. “We lost at Southmoore in penalty kicks. We went into the seventh round, so that’s back-to-back games going to penalty kicks. It was good to win one. It’s good for momentum moving forward.
“We’re super young on the boys’ side. I think I played five freshmen tonight and two of them started. It was good for us to win one without Keke Abai, who is out with an injury. Also good to win on PKs. We hadn’t done that in a while. It’s been a cool minute since we’ve won a penalty kick shootout.”
The first goal of regulation came with 24 minutes remaining in the contest. Norman took a few shots in the first half, but Stevens stopped each attack.
Nearly midway through the second half, O’Neil began an attack on the Stillwater defensive side of the field. He pressed the attack, which was a 3-1 advantage for the Pioneers.
O’Neil took it the whole way and fired a shot across the front of the goalkeeper and into the bottom left of the net.
Norman scored the equalizer with 4:53 remaining in the contest. On a free kick, the Tigers headed the ball in front of the net to a teammate who headed in the ball for the goal.
It was a moment Condley said should have been avoided.
“They played a good free kick,” Condley said. “We foul up here and probably shouldn’t have fouled. Don’t grab the guy when you got the lead with five minutes left. Those are mistakes you should know not to commit.”
Both teams pressed to score in the final few minutes, but to no avail. Stillwater didn’t have many shots on goal, but scored enough to force the PK shootout.
“We had a little bit better possession tonight, keeping the ball and moving it around,” Condley said. “Their back line was pretty solid and kept us from getting too many chances.”
The Pioneers (3-2) will host Cache at 10:40 a.m. Friday to open the Stillwater Cup. The final two rounds of the boys’ tournament will be Saturday. All of the games will be at Pioneer Stadium.
“It’s good for the momentum and mojo for the boys as we get read for Stillwater Cup and try to get back to the championship game,” Condley said of Tuesday’s win. “We’re used to being there.”
