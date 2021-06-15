Oklahoma City attracted softball players from all over the United States during the College World Series a couple weeks ago. Now, Stillwater is doing the same.
Young softball athletes from all parts of the country made their way to Cowgirl Stadium on Tuesday to take part in a KG Softball Camp.
Oklahoma State assistant coaches, as well as head softball coach Kenny Gajewski, instructed the campers in the first of two full-day sessions to improve their game and scout players who could potentially don the OSU uniform.
“All camps are recruiting,” Gajewski said. “We have a chance to see them on our field, see how they react and we get to coach them. We get to talk to them when they’re here for camp. It is a recruiting opportunity.”
Chelsea Alexander, Karli Petty and Sydney Pennington, three key pieces of the 2021 OSU College World Series team, are among current Cowgirls who have participated in past camps.
Camp veterans joined their teammates including Chyenne Factor, Haley Busby, Carrie Eberle and Kelly Maxwell in instruction of the campers. It is all hands on deck.
“This is the biggest camp we’ve ever had, for this sort of camp,” Gajewski said. “We normally will have maybe 80 or 90 (participants) in this camp. We have 130 I think. Then we’ll have 130 tomorrow as well.”
The camp is a two-day event with both days starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Coaches are equipped with radar guns, clipboards and, of course, bucket hats with the temperatures climbing into the 90s.
Even the games played between the youngest athletes, girls entering seventh grade, were high-level contests. Gajewski, who looks for athleticism, arm strength and a high softball IQ in players, was impressed.
“Even if they’re underage we can still talk to them,” Gajewski said. “We can’t talk to them about offering them a scholarship or that kind of stuff, but we can coach them and see how they react to out style and our drills. Get you figuring out if they can stay in a list or not be on a list.”
Players from all parts of the country including Georgia, California and Texas participate in drills and scrimmages under the eyes of Gajewski, pitching coach John Bargfeldt, hitting coach Jeff Cottrell and volunteer assistant Vanessa Shippy-Fletcher, who provide advice and encouragement.
For OSU, which has reached the College World Series two years in a row, a successful camp is a byproduct of a successful program.
“There are kids from everywhere here,” Gajewski said. “It hasn’t always been like that. It’s gotten better. As we’ve gotten better on the field it opens kids eyes to us that maybe never would’ve thought of Oklahoma State.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.