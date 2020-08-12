Kyle Liechti is quite pleased with his Stillwater High volleyball team as it prepares to begin its 2020 season.
A year ago, the now second-year SHS coach was unsure about his squad. He was taking over a program that finished as the Class 6A-II state runner-up the year before and several of those players were back from a roster that included a large and talented senior class.
Liechti voiced frustration at different times last year as the Lady Pioneers’ 2019 season ended in their regional championship game. It was a close loss to No. 6-ranked Deer Creek in four sets.
Fast forward nearly 10 months and Liechti is set to begin his second season with the Lady Pioneers. He lost a solid senior class that included players who signed with NCAA Div. I and Div. II universities.
“Me, being a second- year coach, I think I’m a little more prepared for it this year,” Liechti said. “I think that’s helping by far in the team aspect. I think these girls are just ready to get going and make this season what they want. I’m really excited to see what they’ll come with at game time, because they’ve been coming with a lot of intensity and energy in practice.”
That energy and enthusiasm have been infectious throughout the first weeks of practice as the Lady Pioneers prepare to play at Ponca City on Monday. The season opener was postponed from Tuesday night.
Stillwater’s young coach has been pleased with what he’s seen in practice. In fact, he believes he has more options for players who can contribute than necessary. He said it’s a good problem to have.
“I’m actually really excited,” Liechti said. “We had an internal scrimmage on Friday, and we’re at a pace I didn’t see us at because we’re so far ahead. I’ve got so many options right now and so many girls are working hard for it. I’m really excited. It makes it tough on me, but that’s what I like.”
In addition to more varsity playing time available after last year’s seniors graduated, this year’s squad is also becoming better leaders during the preseason. Liechti said some players whom he didn’t expect are stepping up and becoming more vocal while setting examples for the younger players.
He’s been happy to see this year’s upperclassmen taking ownership of the team this year during the opening weeks.
“We’re trying a few new things in practice to keep them accountable, and we make them realize where they’re at and where they want to be,” Liechti said. “Those, I think, are just great motivators. We’ve got everyone working hard. It makes my job hard to choose who’s going to be where, but we’re doing a rotating list in that if you prove to me you have been working hard and I see your improvement, then you move up on the list and you get a bigger shot at playing varsity.
“I think that’s a good motivator for the girls. The other thing, I think, that’s working is we’ve been doing a lot of live play and we’ve been trying to keep it fun. That’s been a big difference, as well. It doesn’t keep it as bogged down with the technicalities. We’ve fixed what needs to be fixed, but we keep it fun while we do it.”
Portions of this year’s lineup will look familiar to SHS fans, but the class of 2020 left a void at the setter position with two graduating seniors who played varsity for more than three years. This year’s setters will be senior Elise Braggs and junior Hallie Thrash.
Liechti said he hasn’t decided if he’ll play a one or two setter system. Both players will likely see time on the court.
“Elise is a natural leader, so that definitely helps with the team,” Liechti said. “She’s had a lot of experience with the seniors. Hallie is just starting to come into that role and becoming a better leader on the team. It’s promising to see.”
The rest of the lineup is also up in the air. Liechti said he has a handful of seniors – Faith McCutcheon, Savanna Stewart, Keelyn Schaefer, Seneca Smith, Sophia Price and Tess Tracy – who are some of his hardest workers. Sophomore Bess Glenn, who played a significant amount of varsity last year, is also back in the rotation, along with some new players.
Liechti said everyone is putting in hard work and they all have a shot at playing time. He’s just excited to see them face some competition outside of their own team.
Price and Tracy will hold down the libero spot on the back row. They both played on the back row last year, and have shown improvement during the preseason.
“To be honest, it just kind of depends what rotation we play,” Liechti said of who will play more time at libero. “They both have some strengths that can complement the other, and ideally we could have them in the back row together and that would work for us.”
This year’s team lacks some height, but Liechti said the squad can overcome that with good serving and passing. It’s something they practice every day, because of its importance.
“It’s something we work on every day, and some days are better than others,” Liechti said. “We’re definitely getting better. We’re a small team, so those things we work on like serving and passing are really going to make or break our season. They will determine how efficient and successful we’ll be on offense.
“The improvement I’ve seen in the past couple weeks is really promising. We work on it every day and we’ve got a lot of girls who can do it. It’s something I look forward to seeing, once again, when we see some different serves not just our own.”
Stillwater will host Deer Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Fieldhouse. It will be the Lady Pioneers’ home opener.
