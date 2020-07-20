Recruiting ramped up for several Stillwater High football players

Although Stillwater High football players have been limited in their time on the field the past few months, several of them have been busy being recruited by college coaches.
The Pioneers began conditioning workouts recently, but they didn’t have a spring football season or attend any team camps as they typically do, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, some players have found ways to work out on their own or with a couple teammates while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“I’m fortunate enough to have a home gym,” SHS senior fullback and defensive end Luke McEndoo said. “It’s not fancy or anything. It’s just a squat rack and bench rack. I’ve also been running some hills with my dad – that’s no fun.”
In addition to working out in preparation for the highly-anticipated 2020 season, McEndoo and several teammates have been busy talking to college coaches. Of course, none of it has happened in person due to the pandemic.
Yet, McEndoo and four of his teammates keep announcing college recruiting offers via social media. They’ve been doing that since the spring, despite the guidelines that have changed recruiting this year, and possibly moving forward.
“It’s been a lot through Twitter and texts,” McEndoo said. “So far it’s been a few smaller schools and a couple other schools.
“It’s weird, because we didn’t have a bunch of coaches come through Stillwater at the end of the year, either. Most of our communication with coaches was already through Twitter and texts, so it’s become kind of normal now because we’re used to it.”
SHS senior offensive lineman Lance Petermann, who holds offers from nearly a dozen colleges, agreed with McEndoo. He said the hardest part of the recruitment process during the pandemic is the inability to visit colleges.
“This recruitment process has been weird with this whole COVID-19 going around,” Petermann said. “All of my summer camps have been canceled and all of the visits I was going to got canceled, as well. I’ve heard of so many people who went on official visits and absolutely fell in love with that college, and I won’t be able to even go to one until school starts.”
One of those players is SHS senior cornerback Tevin Williams.
He verbally committed to Baylor University shortly after his visit to the Waco, Texas, campus.
Williams held offers from Air Force, SMU and Texas Tech. He wants to become a Baylor Bear.
“Also other coaches have stopped talking to me after my commitment,” Williams said. “They know I’m a hard lock on Baylor.”
Williams is the only Pioneer who’s committed to a college. The other five are still in the thick of the recruiting process with the beginning of their senior season less than two months away.
Their coach has also been busy the past few months fielding phone calls about his athletes. Late in the spring, recruiting was really heating up for SHS football coach Tucker Barnard.
“I’m taking a bunch of phone calls on recruiting,” Barnard said. “Part of that is we have more players this year that are DI or DII recruitable athletes. Honestly, I think some of the coaches not being on the road recruiting has given them more time to recruit. They’re not spending all of the time driving. Maybe without so much drive time, they’re spending more time on the telephone and watching video. That’s just my opinion. We’re taking a bunch of those phone calls – almost daily.
“Most of the coaches I’ve talked to seem to be sticking to the incoming senior class. There are a few guys who have been willing to talk about the incoming juniors, but most of them want to talk about the seniors.”
The latest Pioneer to earn another college offer is senior wide receiver Steven Brown, who’s coming back from a knee injury that ended his season during the playoffs. Brown caught 44 passes for 907 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior season, as he nearly kept pace with teammate and incoming Princeton University freshman Anthony Bland.
On Thursday, Brown announced he had received his sixth offer. This one came from Central Arkansas. It was his first senior NCAA Div. I offer after Army offered him earlier this year. Brown also holds offers from Culver-Stockton, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Missouri Western and East Central University.
SHS quarterback Caleb Allen also holds two offers despite never starting a varsity game. Allen has played behind three-year starter Gunnar Gundy.
The 6-foot-4, 174-pound signal caller has earned offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State and NEO.
SHS senior running back Qwontrel Walker, who has surpassed 5,000 yards during his three years as a starter, currently holds three offers. Walker has been offered a scholarship from the University of Central Oklahoma, NEO and ECU.
Although Walker said he is talking to other coaches, including those from Kansas and Missouri, the lack of recruitment for a running back with his talent has been surprising to many around the program, including his coach.
“There’s so much that goes into it and sometimes it’s just a match with a school’s specific need and what the specific attributes are that they are looking for,” Barnard said. “There are other times someone picks up an offer just because some other school offered them. I think there are a bunch of ways that it all goes down, but in the end, it’s hard to wrap your mind around why one guy gets an offer and another one doesn’t. They are forced to start splitting hairs, and there are a lot of players out there and they can’t offer them all.”
Two of the Pioneers blocking for Walker have received several scholarship offers. Petermann has offers from Weber State, Missouri Western, Army, Navy, Air Force, New Mexico, UCO, South Dakota State, Eastern Michigan, Western Illinois and Central Arkansas, which was his first D1 offer.
Western Illinois is the latest college to offer Peterman. Former SHS offensive lineman Hazer Xanders is an incoming redshirt freshman for the Leathernecks.
McEndoo has offers from UCO, Missouri Western and Montana State. He could also go play for his father at Oklahoma State. Jason McEndoo is the OSU tight end/Cowboy Backs coach.
“Schools say they like you, but they don’t want to waste their time recruiting you if you’re going to end up playing for your dad,” McEndoo said. “I would love to play for my dad, but I’m not sure 100 percent if that’s what I want to do.
“I can definitely go play for my dad and be a Cowboy Back at Oklahoma State. That seems like a really good option. I definitely like Montana State a lot, as well. That’s where I grew up and I have a lot of buddies there. I’d probably play the same position at Montana State that I’d play at OSU. UCO told me I could play wherever I want, which was cool. Montana State told me I could play defense, as well. I think that would be really cool. I don’t know if I’m just quite tall enough.”
McEndoo was listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds last year. Yet, he knows his size might keep teams away from recruiting him as either a tight end, fullback or defensive end.
He said it could also be the reason Walker and Brown aren’t being recruited as heavily. Walker was 5-9 and 206 pounds last year, while Brown was listed at 5-10 and 150 pounds.
“I’m kind of in the middle,” McEndoo said. “I’m 6-foot, 230 pounds and I’m not really sure where I’m going to play yet. I’ve played basically everywhere except safety and wide receiver. It’s kind of weird spot, because people probably don’t know what to recruit me as, and also because my dad is here at OSU.
“I think if I was two or three inches taller, it would be a totally different story. If Q (Walker) or Steven had a couple more inches, it would be totally different stories, and that’s what sucks about it. The fact that a couple inches stops us from getting bigger offers is the down side of recruiting.”
Barnard agreed that height and weight, along with a 40-yard dash time can be key for college coaches, instead of watching film of a player.
“In its simplest form, a lot of times you’re talking about a size profile and physique profile, and those measurables,” Barnard said. “Grades can also be a factor. To the best of their ability, they’re trying to identify kids with the best work ethic, character and that kind of stuff. But that’s a lot harder to measure than the other measurables. It’s pretty easy to compare kids on GPA, ACT score, or height, weight and speed. Then schools have to make a projection.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.