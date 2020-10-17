LAWTON – After a week off, the Stillwater High football team didn’t miss a beat as it rolled to another district victory Friday night at Cameron Stadium.
The Pioneers scored on their first six drives of the road contest. Following an interception, the Pioneers’ offense scored on the next three drives en route to routing Lawton in another lopsided game.
Stillwater won, 70-17, remaining undefeated in Class 6A-II District 1 and on the season. The win marked the third-straight for Stillwater in the series, and the second in a row that ended in lopsided fashion.
The Pioneers (5-0 overall, 3-0 District) marched down the field on their opening drive – thanks to an offsides penalty on fourth down – and punched it into the end zone eventually. Senior tailback Qwontrel Walker scored on a six-yard touchdown, which was the first of his four scores on the night.
Walker finished the night with 19 carries for 168 yards and four touchdowns. His streak of six-consecutive games of rushing for more than 200 yards came to an end.
On its next drive, Stillwater completed a long pass from senior quarterback Caleb Allen to fellow senior Tevin Williams for 59 yards. Three plays later, Walker trotted in for a seven-yard touchdown run.
Lawton scored one of its two touchdowns on the next drive. Running back Christian Houston broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run. Houston ran for 146 yards on 19 carries for the Wolverines.
Stillwater answered back quickly. Less than a minute after Lawton’s touchdown, senior wide receiver Donnell Wagner caught a 13-yard pass in the back of the end zone. A 37-yard run by Walker put the Pioneers in the red zone.
The SHS offense kept rolling and added another touchdown before the first quarter ended. An eight-play drive ended with Walker’s third touchdown run. He spun off two tackles on his 11-yard scoring play.
Following another Lawton punt, the Pioneers scored quickly again. Senior wideout Steven Brown beat his defender downfield and Allen found him in stride for a 48-yard touchdown strike. Brown ended the night with five catches for 83 yards.
Stillwater’s final score in the first half came on its next drive, and it was scored by its eventual leading receiver on the the night. Williams caught a screen pass and sprint up the Lawton sideline for a 73-yard touchdown.
Williams finished the game with four receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Wagner caught three passes for 46 yards in the victory.
The Pioneers’ second half offense scored on their first play. Walker ran left before turning up field and out running the Lawton defense for a 62-yard touchdown. It was his final play of the game, and it came with 8 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Allen threw his final touchdowns on the two ensuing drives before leaving the game. He finished the night with 13 of 22 passes for 324 yards and five touchdown passes.
The Pioneers are scheduled to host Northwest Classen at Pioneer Stadium next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.