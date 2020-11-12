Return to normalcy?

Although it’s been a crazy season for the Perkins-Tryon High football team, the Demons will have a sense of normalcy Friday night when they host a playoff game at McIlvain Field.
The Demons (5-4) had their season opener postponed three weeks because Chisholm was dealing with COVID issues. A week later, the Demons had to cancel their home opener after a handful of players were in quarantine because of contact tracing.
After two weeks of being out of practice, P-T returned to the field one day before beginning the season against its rival, Cushing. P-T lost 27-7, but bounced back with a dominating win over Chisholm before dropping its first three Class 3A District 1 games – with a win over Comanche to make up for a canceled district game in the middle.
In the final three weeks of the regular season, the Demons had to find a second new opponent after losing another district contest. They ended the season with a pair of district victories. The Demons won the final three games by a combined score of 149-19.
Now, they will try to keep the winning ways going when they host Pauls Valley (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the 3A playoffs. It will feel like a normal week for the Demons, who will be hosting a first-round game for the second-straight postseason. They have made the playoffs all seven years under coach Bruce Williams, and haven’t missed the postseason since 2009.
“We have some kids quarantined this week because of the game last week,” Williams said. “Never more has it been one game at a time than it has this week. You could win Friday night and not advance due to COVID. You just never know. We’re going to focus on doing our best, playing Friday night and not worrying about things that are uncontrollable.”
Pauls Valley hasn’t strung together more than two wins this season, and has traded wins and losses during the past eight weeks. The Panthers enter the playoffs coming off a 41-7 loss to Plainview (4-6), which finished fourth in the district – one spot ahead of the Panthers.
They run an old-school type of offense that Williams believes will challenge his team. The Panthers run the wishbone offense, but they also use it to drop back into a shotgun formation or run the spread with several receivers on the field.
“It’s been tough because you can’t simulate the speed that they’re going to be at Friday night,” Williams said. “That’s the toughest thing. Once we get to the game, it’s probably going to take us a quarter to get into the flow of just how fast things hit. Their offensive linemen like to cut quick off the ball, but we’re not going to cut our own guys in practice. Just simulating that is hard, but we use pads to try and simulate getting off the ball low.
“I told our guys there is a reason the academies run these types of offenses. It is because they are disciplined, and it makes the other team stay disciplined. Everyone is accounted for in these types of plays, so if one guy blows an assignment, it’s a big play. Discipline is the key.”
Perkins-Tryon is led offensively by senior quarterback Austin Mages. He has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,152 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also leading the Demons on the ground with 136 carries for 650 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Demons’ offense goes as Mages go. Williams trusts his senior signal caller, because he’s helped P-T win many games during his career.
“You can call anything you want and know it’s going to get executed,” Williams said. “I don’t think there is anybody in the state of Oklahoma this year that’s got more experience at the quarterback position. He’s started for four years. It’s definitely a blessing to have him.
“He would be the first to tell you that the ‘W’ is the most important stat of all. It hasn’t been a year for stats for us in a lot of ways. 2020 hasn’t been kind in many areas, and we’re fortunate to still be playing.”
Along with Mages, the Demons have been winning games because their ground game has improved. Freshman Eric Stevenson has carried the ball 79 times for 525 yards.
That has helped allow Mages to spread the ball to his receivers. P-T is led in receiving by senior Teegan Shepard, who’s hauled in 24 catches for 429 yards. Junior Gannon McCutchen and senior Conner Williams have also caught more than 10 receptions this season.
“We’ve just been able to run the football,” coach Williams said. “Our bread and butter is running it, and then being able to throw play-action pass off the run. We’ve been able to run the ball successfully, which has set up our play-action. We’re kind of old-school football. We like to run it, do some smashmouth and run some play-action pass. We’re kind of hitting our stride.”
Coach Williams and his players are hoping to have success with the run game and play-action pass attack Friday night as they play what should feel like a normal playoff game. With several cancellations happening around the state, that’s all anyone can ask for right now.
“I think the word is out that, hey, we are playing at home this week,” coach Williams said. “This is the playoffs. Is it a normal buzz around town? No, it’s not. In the back of everyone’s mind there is always that, ‘Hey, COVID is still here.’ For a couple hours a week, you try to put that on the back burner and not let things you can’t control take over your thoughts.
“We can try to prevent COVID and we can take all of the precautions we can, but at the end of the day, it’s not in our control. That’s the mindset we have to take. Is it easy to take that mindset? No, it’s not, and you still get frustrated when you have things happen that you can’t control. But, it is what it is.”
