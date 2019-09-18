Tucker Barnard and his staff have become used to preparing for Thursday night games during the past several years.
With at least one – usually two or three – on the schedule each fall, the Stillwater High football coach is ready to handle the small changes in routine to prepare for the next game on a short week.
Barnard and the Pioneers clobbered Norman North on Friday night. Their preparation for this week’s contest – a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday night against Southmoore began the next day.
This week’s contest is the first of two Thursday night games this season. The second contest is slated for Oct. 17, when most, if not all, teams across the state play on Thursday night.
“You kind of get accustomed to it after a while,” Barnard said. “It does change some things, but not much. We had one day in pads as opposed to two, but that’s not a really big deal to us. We’re not doing a lot of live tackling any way. We’re at a point where we’re polishing stuff. There’s not a lot of new things we’re doing each week, so it doesn’t mess with us that much. We just try to stay off their legs a bit more than we normally do – that’s probably the biggest change.”
Although this week’s opponent is Southmoore, the game will be played at Moore High School. The three Moore district high schools share a stadium, which is the reason this week’s game was moved to Thursday night.
Westmoore will host Mustang on Friday night in the district’s stadium.
The Pioneers play a winless team for the second-straight week. They mopped the floor with Norman North in their home opener Friday night.
This week, Stillwater travels to Southmoore to play an 0-2 squad that’s lost to Deer Creek, 45-14, and Westmoore, 46-7, to begin the 2019 season. Through two games, Southmoore is averaging 99.5 rushing yards and 89.5 passing yards per game.
Meanwhile, Stillwater is averaging around 250 rushing yards and 250 passing yards through its two victories to begin the season.
“Obviously, they’re off to a slow start,” Barnard said. “I think they’ve scored three touchdowns in two games and been beat handily by both Deer Creek and Westmoore. When we look at it on video, we see players with play-making potential and we have to again stay focused on that, and not look at the scores. We do see they’re a team that is struggling right now for a win, and I think that makes them dangerous. It can go one of two ways. They could be ready to lay down and finish out their season on cruise control or they might feel like they’re in a corner and ready to fight like a caged animal. I’m sure in their locker room, they’re talking about doing the second. We’ve got to be prepared for that and be as good as we can be. If we do that, we feel like it takes care of itself.”
Last year, Stillwater beat Southmoore, 49-15, in a game where the Pioneers led 49-0 before Southmoore scored a single point. The SabreCats went to struggle last year, finishing 3-7, despite winning two of its final three games.
On Wednesday, Barnard said he’s trying to remind his team not to overlook Southmoore. Although it’s a game Stillwater, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A-II, is favored to win, he wants to make sure his players stay focused on this week’s game.
“I’m getting ready to talk to the team now and the message I’m getting ready to tell them is seize the moment,” Barnard said. “What I’m getting at in this message is there’s no sense in looking ahead to anything else. We’ve got to play in the moment that we’re in. I know these games can be a trap and we’ve shown the team examples of somebody who was supposed to win and didn’t. It’s a theme I’ve been on for a while now of every play, every day. The message being is be here, doing what we need to be doing right now and we’ll worry about next week’s game next week.
“That stuff becomes kind of cliché, I know it does. I think we all know that as coaches, but I tend to say it’s cliché for a reason and it’s important. We have to remind the kids, but we have to remind ourselves too. I’ve got video on the computer right now of Deer Creek, but I’ve got to fight the urge to look ahead and make sure that you’re preparing for the week that we’re in.”
Thursday’s game will be the Pioneers’ final non-district contest. Before opening their district season with a home game against Deer Creek, the Pioneers are hoping to achieve a few things during this week’s game.
“We’ve just been working hard on our communication,” Barnard said. “We’re making sure the calls we get in are the calls we want to run. … We want to make sure we’re good there. On the offensive line, we’re making the correct adjustments to the front we’re seeing. Defensively, we want to make sure we’re making the right checks. It’s hard to be successful if you’re beat before the play starts. We’re just trying to get more consistent in those areas.”
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for Stillwater High football updates and live updates from Thursday’s game.
