Stillwater High senior Christopher O’Neil didn’t waste much time in putting his team ahead Tuesday night at Pioneer Stadium.
He scored the first goal of the contest less than two minutes in. O’Neil helped set the tone for the non-district game between Stillwater and Moore
The Pioneers won the contest, 7-1, improving to 2-1 on the season after winning their second-straight game – both at home.
“We haven’t put seven goals up in a couple years,” SHS coach Seth Condley said. “That’s got to be a good mental thing for the boys, and as young as we are, something to keep building on.”
O’Neil’s goal came quickly at the beginning of the contest. Stillwater was moving downfield along the left side of the field, and two passes later, O’Neil gained possession of the ball in the middle of the field with a defender draped behind him.
O’Neil spun around to his left, dribbled twice and fired a shot across the goal. It flew into the left side of the net for his second goal of the season.
“We kind of overwhelmed them with our speed,” Condley said. “We can move the ball pretty quickly when we want to.”
The Pioneers’ second goal of the game came within the first nine minutes. They were awarded a free kick about 20 yards out just left of the goal.
SHS sophomore Keke Abai took the shot and drilled it into the left side of the net. It was scored with 31:42 left in the first half.
“I hope someone got that on film, because that was really nice,” Condley said. “He curved it right over the wall. It was really nice.”
Stillwater added a flurry of three goals in the second half. They came within 1:40, starting with the second from Abai. He stole the ball and won his one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Just 37 seconds later, SHS senior Ethan Hicks joined the scoring with a shot from the left side across the net. O’Neil added the third goal a minute later, giving him two goals on the night, as well.
Hicks wasn’t to be outdone by his teammates. He also scored a second goal. It came with 18:02 remaining in the game.
However, O’Neil topped his teammates by earning the hat trick. He scored his third goal with 17:19 remaining by simply using his speed to outrun the final defender before beating the goalkeeper one-on-one with a simple shot into the middle of the net.
“Tonight was about your seniors Chris – three goals – and Ethan – two goals,” Condley said. “They led by example on the field and I’m not just talking about the goals. It’s about their effort and what the young guys see. It’s about those guys setting the tone from the start.
Moore scored its lone goal in the final two minutes of the contest, with most of the SHS starters out of the game.
Stillwater will next play at 8 p.m. Thursday at Southmoore. It will be the final game before spring break.
“We have such a young crew of boys that are playing and they’ve got to have a lot of confidence going into these next couple of games regardless of what happens on Thursday,” Condley said.
