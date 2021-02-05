Deer Creek was quite deadly from behind the arc Friday night as it downed the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team inside Pioneer Fieldhouse.
The Antlers sank a barrage of long-range shots throughout the contest, with the majority of them coming in the second quarter. Those helped build a lead Deer Creek never relinquished.
Stillwater fell, 59-47, in its first home game since Jan. 16. The loss dropped the Pioneers to 4-10 on the season, while bringing Deer Creek to 3-11 on the year.
“I’m disappointed,” SHS coach Scott Morris said. “I thought we had an opportunity to come out and get some momentum going, but we just had a slow start. I think the guys showed a glimpse in the second half of the kind of fight we need, but it was just too little too late at that point.
“But, we’re able to use that as a teaching moment moving forward in saying that’s what we’ve been missing, so we’ve got to grab a hold of that and get a taste of that, and say that’s what we’re pursuing right there. We pinned our ears back and played aggressive basketball.”
Neither team gained an advantage after the first quarter, but Deer Creek had an offensive explosion in the second quarter. The Antlers began the period with a pair of 3-pointers before Stillwater junior Bayden Reese answered with one of his own.
Deer Creek led by seven later in the quarter until another Reese 3-pointer. Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the Antlers answered with a pair of their own, pushing the lead back to double digits.
“That little flurry they went on held the rest of the way,” Morris said. “Basketball is a game of momentum and we just struggled to get those offensive flurries like that. It’s not uncommon to give up a flurry every game, but you just hope you have one or two yourself. It’s disappointing that defensively we had that lapse and allowed that to happen, but it’s just something else have to learn from.”
The Pioneers trailed by 16 at multiple times during the second half, but were able to keep the game from getting out of control. They closed the gap to single digits inside the final three minutes, but Deer Creek knocked down enough free throws to keep the Pioneers from getting too close.
Despite the loss, Morris was proud of his team’s effort in the second half.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s this late in the season that we’re having to kind of sift through and deal with this type of a lesson and these moral victories,” Morris said. “This time of the year, you just want that behind and you’re just trying to roll and get momentum. With this group fighting as hard as they are, we’ve got to identify those little accomplishments along the way and keep trying to reach for the next one. I’m proud of the kids and their investment in what we’re doing, but definitely frustrated that we’ve got a long way to go.”
Reese led Stillwater with 22 points. He was the only Pioneer to score in double figures. Fellow junior Max Gosney added nine points for the Pioneers.
Stillwater will be back at home at 5 p.m. Saturday to play Mustang.
“Sometimes, the quick turnaround is a good thing, and sometimes it’s a bad thing,” Morris said. “Hopefully, we’ll bounce back and give a good effort (Saturday). It will be a character check to see what these kids are made of.”
