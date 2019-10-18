Stillwater High junior cornerback Tevin Williams hammered the early nail into Lawton’s coffin Thursday night at Pioneer Stadium.
After the Stillwater offense had already scored three touchdowns on six plays, Williams jumped in front of Lawton quarterback Eric Wiley’s pass and took it to the house.
Another Stillwater rout was on once again early in the contest.
The Pioneers remained unbeaten with a 62-14 home victory over Lawton where neither team scored during the second half, which featured a running clock.
“I guess I should stop being surprised,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “When we come out and execute, we’re pretty good. I’m proud of them. We prepared really well. Their defense gave us a lot of different looks and we did a good job of recognizing what was there and what was open, and made good plays.”
Stillwater’s win marked the second victory over Lawton during Barnard’s nine-year tenure. The first one came last year in Lawton.
Thursday’s contest was just another in the long line of games this season where Stillwater has jumped all over an opponent in the first quarter. The Pioneers’ offense was rolling along during the first few minutes and then Williams dropped the bomb.
Stillwater led 21-7 less than five minutes into the contest when Lawton took possession at its own 20-yard line. Two plays later, Eric Wiley threw a pass to the left and Williams intercepted it just past the 30-yard line.
Williams – arguably Stillwater’s fastest player – sprinted down the Lawton sideline and was only tripped up at the goal line as he fell into the end zone. Stillwater’s offense scored on its next drive to nearly put the game away, with a 35-7 lead after the first quarter.
“It was fun,” Barnard said. “We got good looks and things we anticipated. We got in good plays calls and executed. The defense played great and put us in good field position.”
The Pioneers’ first three drives all ended in two plays and a touchdown. The first score was a 62-yard pass from senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy – who completed 15 of 20 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns on the night – to junior wideout Steven Brown. The speedy receiver ended the night with three catches for 126 yards and two scores.
Senior wide receiver Anthony Bland, who caught six passes for 67 yards before leaving the game with a foot injury, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass on the second drive. His 40-plus-yard kickoff return set up the short field and score.
Barnard said he didn’t know how serious Bland’s injury was after the game, but he was happy to end the game without any more injuries, especially after junior running back Qwontrel Walker briefly left the game with an injury.
“We have some guys nursing some bumps and bruises,” Barnard said. “We wanted to get them out of the game and try to finish it.”
Walker, who only had 14 carries but amassed 190 yards on the ground, didn’t touch the ball until the third drive. His first carry went 54 yards for a touchdown.
Walker also caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Stillwater’s lone mistake offensively came early in the second quarter. The left-handed Gundy stepped up into the pocket and threw to his right, but it was picked off at the Lawton 10-yard line.
It marked Gundy’s first interception of the season. He had thrown 151 passes this fall before that interception.
“I was sad, because it was a bonehead throw and he knew it as soon as he threw it,” Barnard said. “That’s not a ball we want to throw into that coverage. He thought he could sneak it in. In his career, he’s snuck in some he wasn’t supposed to, but he got caught on that one.”
The Pioneers will take Friday and Saturday off before preparing for next week’s game at Putnam City West.
“We’ll still do some work tonight and tomorrow as coaches,” Barnard said. “We get to work ahead a little bit, quite honestly. We’ll be in a good spot Sunday ready for the kids for practice.”
