SHS athletes’ return uncertain after OSSAA ruling

Based on the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors vote Friday, sports at Stillwater High can resume their normal summer plans immediately.
However, Stillwater Public Schools isn’t jumping into the deep end just yet.
The OSSAA voted in March to cancel sports through the 2019-20 academic year, so as schools finish their year, they can begin summer workouts and camps as they’ve done in the past.
“It’s back to business as usual for us at the association,” OSSAA Executive Eirector David Jackson said in an article in the Oklahoman. “We won’t have any restrictions for member schools. They can begin working out as the individual school districts allow them to.”
Yet, that might not be the case for Stillwater. At least, not yet.
On Friday afternoon, SHS athletic director Tucker Barnard said district officials are working on a plan to resume athletics, which won’t happen right away or before the holiday weekend ends.
“It is unknown, but we’re working through it right now,” Barnard said. “We’ve been working on it for a couple weeks. Today changed the trajectory a little bit of what we’re thinking. We still want to have a thoughtful plan for what we’re doing in Stillwater. We want to make sure, to the best of our ability, our kids can train and can be able to work, but we want to make sure we’re doing it thoughtfully.”
This would normally be a time for spring football practices at SHS, followed by a team camp. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that was canceled this year.
However, Barnard said his team might begin some type of workouts in the near future. He also said the fine details of those and an exact date haven’t been made official.
“I’ll still say that we are hopeful we’ll be starting in some capacity on June 1,” Barnard said. “What that is exactly won’t be determined until next week. We’re kind of up against it with the timeframe and communicating it to our kids. We just want to make sure we’re thoughtful of CDC guidelines and the community guidelines.”
On Friday morning, the OSSAA board of directors rejected the association’s plan to restart high school athletics June 1. The motion failed 7-6.
The proposal was written in three phases that allowed for fewer restrictions as time went on. The first phase (June 1 - June 28) didn’t allow for team practices, but one-on-one instruction and strength and conditioning was permitted. It also stated that everyone must have their temperatures checked upon arrival, along with several cleaning and sanitization rules.
Phase 2 (June 29 - July 31) didn’t allow any camps, clinics or leagues, but activity specific instruction was going to be allowed. Football practice would have been allowed, but non-contact only.
Phase 3 (Aug. 1) would have allowed for continued practice for cheerleading, cross country, fall baseball, fast-pitch softball, volleyball and non-athletic teams.
Yet, that proposal wasn’t passed. Teams can resume the previous rules that were set in place before the pandemic.
“They voted to put us back underneath the rules in the handbook that have always been,” Barnard said. “What that really, ultimately does is it just puts us back under the control of our local district. We’re still in the process of figuring out what that means for us in Stillwater. We’re continuing to review the CDC guidelines and the guidelines that have been put forth by the City of Stillwater and the governor, and working on making a plan that makes sense for our community.”
The meeting, which was held virtually through Zoom, was packed full of people from around the state. It was full of discussion, especially from districts of differing sizes.
“There was a lot of debate,” Barnard said. “I kind of got that feeling that it was large school versus small school separation to some degree. Quite honestly, I’m not familiar with some of those names of superintendents to know what schools that they’re connected to. I got the impression that everybody pretty well felt like it was time to have some sort of a return to activity. It felt like there was some disagreement and some wanted to speed the process up a little faster than some others did.
“I thought the proposal was pretty well thought out,” Barnard said. “There was a lot of details and a lot of specifics. I think it was obvious they spent a lot of time putting it together. I even had some conversations with OSSAA staff and I know there was high priority put on being able to get back to competition in the fall more so than a rush to get back to activity now. I know that was a thought process they were working through. If you look at the news, there is a lot of disparity between even one county to the next county. I think that’s where you get some of that disagreement between board members. I thought it was well thought out, and if that proposal would have passed then we would have worked really hard to get within those guidelines.”
Now, Barnard and other SPS officials must create their own plan for when things can return and what guidelines they must follow.
