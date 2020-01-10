SHS boys, girls earn tournament wins

For the first time this season, the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team ended its game as the victor Friday night.
The SHS girls’ team also won its game Friday at the Bartlesville Tournament. Both teams will finish the tournament in the consolation bracket Saturday morning.
In the boys’ game, Stillwater defeated tournament host Bartlesville, 62-40, in the consolation bracket. It came one day after the Pioneers fell to Class 5A No. 1 Del City, 82-48, in the first round.
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak to begin the season. It came over a Bartlesville team that has only a single win this year.
“They played great for three quarters against Del City,” SHS coach Michael Davis said. “I think Del City is the best team in 5A or 6A.
“Today, they played great. … They’re happy to get that monkey off their back. I just told them how proud I was of them after the game.”
The Pioneers (1-8) were led by sophomore Jackson Holliday. He scored all of his team-high 20 points in the second half.
Seniors Garrick Martin scored 18 points in his second game of the season after missing the first seven games rehabbing a wrist injury. Fellow senior Jack Smithton added 10 points to the victory.
“Jackson Holliday didn’t score a point in the first half, but finished with 20,” Davis said. “Garrick Martin got back to being Garrick Martin. Jack Smithton won’t get the big write up or this and that, but he is the most valuable player on my team. He’s the glue to our team.”
The SHS boys will play the Wichita Defenders in the fifth-place game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
On the girls’ side of the bracket, Stillwater (3-6) easily beat Southmoore in the consolation bracket. The Lady Pioneers won 37-12 over the winless Sabrecats.
That win came one day after Stillwater nearly knocked off 5A No. 5 Carl Albert in the first round. Carl Albert won 52-48.
“We played really well,” Kilpatrick said. “Our second half wasn’t as good offensively, but the first half we played really well together. Defensively, we played the best I’ve seen us play. We held them to four points in the first half. I was really pleased with how the girls played.”
The Lady Pioneers were balanced in scoring in Friday’s win. Claudia Vanzant and Chrissen Harland each led eight points. Avery Snethen and Jayden Mason added seven and six points, respectively.
“Our scoring was really good,” Kilpatrick said. “For the last two games, we’ve had very balanced scoring, which is good to see.”
The SHS girls will play Broken Arrow (5-4) in the fifth-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.