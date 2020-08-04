The idea of joining the military is something Lance Petermann has thought about for many years.
On Sunday, he committed to that dream, extending his football career in the process. The Stillwater High offensive lineman committed to a different branch of the armed forces than he dreamed about years ago, but it was the one he felt the best about heading into his senior year of high school.
“When I was a little kid, I had an obsession with the Army,” Petermann said Monday. “Then I realized how I was built back then that I probably wasn’t going to get in the Army, so I kind of died out of that phase. I’ve always thought about going into the military, but I just didn’t know if I wanted to.”
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound left tackle accepted offers from Weber State, Missouri Western, Army, Navy, Air Force, New Mexico, Central Oklahoma, South Dakota State, Eastern Michigan, Western Illinois and Central Arkansas.
That first offer nearly a year ago helped Petermann relax and focus on football after what he calls a bad start to the season at Edmond Memorial.
“Honestly, ever since I got my first scholarship, which was pretty early on in my junior season, I knew I was going to get my college paid for one way or another,” Petermann said. “After that first offer, I just calmed down and played football. My first couple games of last season were pretty rough, because I was focusing on too much at once.
“I think it was the third or fourth game that I got the offer. … My sophomore year, I may have gotten four varsity reps all season, so I went from basically no play time on Friday nights to I play every single down until the second half because we had beaten them so bad.”
Petermann could have joined a former Pioneer offensive lineman in Hazer Xanders at Western Illinois. Instead, he opted for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He announced his commitment to the Falcons via Twitter. His post read:
“This was the hardest decision of my life. I had some great offers. After careful deliberation, I have decided on my next steps for football & my education. You will find me at USAFA! I believe in this country & look forward to serving her. Thank you to all that helped me!”
On Monday, Petermann said the decision was tough, but it felt right to him.
“It was tough, but it wasn’t at the same time,” Petermann said. “I had so many good offers, but I had always looked at the Air Force Academy and liked it. All of my other offers were so good that I didn’t know if I wanted to follow childhood dreams or I wanted to go off and do something else, because they were all just about the same in worth.”
As far as why the Air Force Academy felt right, Petermann said location and what the military branch offers fit him best.
“Honestly, it’s the closest to home and I’d rather go off flying than get stuck in the sand,” Petermann said. “They are just more oriented for what I want to do later in life, because I know football isn’t going to be for the rest of my life. So, I have to plan past that and start saving up some cash when I’m not getting paid by the Air Force – I just have to do some adulting things.”
Like many high school students entering their senior year, Petermann has already begun thinking about his future beyond school and athletics. For him, it’s a possible career working with computers and technology. Those are his passions.
“Honestly, I’ve been thinking about something in the technology field, maybe something along the lines of cybersecurity,” Petermann said. “I’m open to a lot of the tech field, because I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I’ve built my own computer already. I like technology quite a bit.”
When it comes to football and becoming a Falcon, Petermann knows his role is important, but isn’t one that receives a lot of praise outside the team locker room. He protects the quarterback’s blind side – or the front side for former SHS quarterback Gunnar Gundy, who’s left handed, last year – and paves the way for the running back to rack up 100 or 200 yards on the ground.
“Trust me, there a lot of things that linemen don’t get that a lot of those skill kids do,” Petermann said. “I signed up mostly knowing that, because as a linemen you do a lot of the hard stuff that no one else wants to do while the skill kids run around and get talked about because they are the ones actually scoring the points. You don’t hear a news reporter talk about the pancake block by No. 77.
“My satisfaction comes when we win, because I know that I hadn’t done by job as well as I had done it, I knew that we might not have won.”
Two members of the 2021 SHS football class are committed to their respective college choices. SHS cornerback Tevin Williams has been committed to Baylor University since April 15.
SHS football coach Tucker Barnard is proud to have two NCAA Div. I players on his 2020 squad, knowing there could be more because a few other Pioneers have offers that could land them at D1 programs.
Williams and Petermann were big reasons why the Pioneers crushed their first 12 opponents last year en route to coming one possession away from knocking Class 6A-II powerhouse Bixby off its throne in the state championship game.
They are also expected to help lead SHS, which is filled with another talented class of seniors, back to the playoffs and arguably another run toward the coveted state title.
“I’ve been playing with these dudes all of my life, so I fully expected this, but I didn’t expect it to be such a blowout most games,” Petermann said. “That’s why Coach Barnard is having us play out of conference this year, if we even have a season.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
