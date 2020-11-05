When Carter Barnard joined his fourth-grade football team, he was becoming a member of a very talented group of athletes.
It was a team filled with skilled players all over the field. Qwontrel Walker was the running back and Caleb Allen was the quarterback. Both players now have those roles as seniors at Stillwater High.
But, Carter was the new kid as his dad, SHS football coach and athletic director Tucker Barnard, had moved his family from Arkansas to Stillwater for his new job. Carter helped that team win a lot of games that year and in years to come, leading up to a back-to-back state runner-up finishes the past two seasons.
“It definitely helped make it easier to make friends,” Carter said. “It helped me not feel like the new kid as much when you’re all at practice for the first time.
“The team was pretty similar to what we have now, quite honestly. We’ve pretty much played with the same group of kids our whole lives. We had a couple move-ins, but it’s pretty similar.”
Fellow senior Tevin Williams, who also plays in the secondary with Carter, said this class of seniors hasn’t lost many football games during their career.
“I think we’ve only lost, like, two games in the past 10 years of playing,” Williams said. “Going undefeated years ago was a lot of fun.”
There have been many reasons for their success throughout the years, but Walker has been a key piece of the offense. His skills as the team’s running back have been quite beneficial, and the stories his teammates and coaches talk about leave many jaws dropped.
“I remember Q running sideline to sideline, it was crazy,” Williams said. “That’s all he would do and then he would score.”
Carter agreed, saying Walker didn’t need many carries to do damage each game.
“He was more of a kid who’d get five rushing attempts a game, because he’d scored five touchdowns a game,” Carter said. “Then, they’d put someone else in the game. You’d block for a couple seconds and then watch him go, saying, ‘Oh wow, that kid’s pretty good.’”
Coach Barnard, who wasn’t coaching Carter back then, said the youth football coaches didn’t let Walker dominate other teams too much. He said they spread the wealth around, which helped them become better players.
“The guys that were coaching really did a nice job,” coach Barnard said. “They could have handed him the ball five or six times at the beginning of the game and been ahead 42-0. They really helped these kids develop, because they’d led Qwontrel score a touchdown but then they’d do other things and let other guys make plays.
“They kept the games closer to what they could have been, but they still won a lot of games by big margins but they did it as the game went on. It turned out to be the right way to do it and helped a lot of kids develop instead of just handing the ball to Qwontrel.”
Eight years later, that group of talented football players is about to leave a lasting legacy on the SHS program. They won 24 games as sophomore and juniors before beginning this year with a 7-0 record heading into Friday night’s regular season finale against Putnam City North at Pioneer Stadium.
The Panthers (7-1) come into Friday night’s game having last played two weeks ago in a 35-14 loss to Midwest City. They won last week as Northwest Classen had to forfeit the contest.
Although only a small amount of this year’s senior class played varsity as freshmen, they would be able to finish their high school careers without a regular season home loss with a win Friday night. The Pioneers are likely to host one or two playoff games this season, so this senior class could end their careers without a home varsity loss.
For now, their focus is on the Panthers and closing out the regular season with a third-straight Class 6A-II district title.
“For me, with my son being in the class, it’s a special group,” coach Barnard said. “Watching them play fourth-grade football together, it was mostly the same guys. We’re a small enough system here that we start knowing these kids as seventh graders.
“But, with this group, I’ve known them even longer. They’ve carried on the winning ways and traditions. This group has won a ton of games if you go back to when they started playing football. They’ve won a lot of football games, and I don’t think they’re ready to be done.”
Carter said this team has bigger goals down the line than just a district title. But he’s going to enjoy a senior night that has come quickly during an unusual season.
“After games being canceled and stuff, I’m glad to be playing, but it has definitely snuck up on us a little bit,” Carter said. “I’m definitely glad we got it on the last home game like a real one instead of at the beginning of the season. I wasn’t a fan of that. I’d rather have one than not have one.”
Williams agreed, saying the advice he received from his older brother didn’t sink in until recently.
“It went by really fast,” Williams said. “I remember my brother telling me stuff like this flies by, but I never realized how fast it flies by.”
As far as emotions go, most believe they’ll be OK before Friday’s game.
“I think I’ll be OK,” McEndoo said. “Having my mom and dad out there will help. We were supposed to have it against U.S. Grant, but luckily that was game was canceled because I was in quarantine. Originally, I was going to miss senior night so that was a bummer, but now I’ll be able to be a part of it.”
Coach Barnard, who’s participated in many senior nights, said this year will be different. However, he thinks his emotions will be bottled up … well maybe.
“I’m going to say probably not right now and then I’ll probably start crying like a baby that night,” Barnard said. “I’ve never experienced it with my own. I feel like I’ve watched it happen enough over the years that I’ll probably be a little calmer with my emotions. I’ve been part of this event for 20-some years, so I think I’ll handle it pretty good, but we’ll see.”
