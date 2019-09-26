Gunnar Gundy has wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps since before he was even old enough to play organized football.
Watching videos and seeing photographs of his father made a young Gunnar want to become a quarterback, too. He saw what his father had done at Oklahoma State during the late ’80s and he wanted to do it as a youth in Stillwater.
Unfortunately, he wasn’t quite old enough. He was only a kindergarten student – one grade shy of being on a team.
That didn’t stop Gunnar. He begged his dad to let him play football at the age of 6.
His father, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, was able to help Gunnar. Mike put his son on a team of first-grade students. It was an experience Gunnar won’t forget.
“I was nervous, I remember that,” said Gunnar, a now senior at Stillwater High. “The very first game, I was nervous. I think I got sick and threw up for the first game I was so nervous. Once I got on the field, it came naturally and I enjoyed every second of it.”
Gunnar played with that team for three years, and later with some of those teammates for the past three years at SHS until those older teammates graduated in May. In third grade, Gunnar joined a team with players his age.
Since those early days, he’s been the quarterback of his team. It’s a role that he naturally filled, learning from his father, who holds the record for passing yards in the Big 8 Conference, which became the Big 12 Conference in 1996.
Thus, it seemed obvious Gunnar – Mike’s middle child of three sons – would want to take on the role of quarterback after falling in love with football. Gunnar even said his father has taught him about the position, and he’s thankful for that guidance and knowledge as he attempts to win a state title with the Pioneers this fall.
“Ever since I can remember, I’ve played quarterback,” Gunnar said. “My dad played quarterback a lot, and ever since I can remember, I’ve been a quarterback at heart. It’s kind of come naturally, but having him and knowing he played in high school and college, it’s helped me get into that position. It’s been kind of fun.
“He was the main reason I played football. He was the only reason, too. I grew up around it and ever since I was really young, I wanted to play quarterback, because I would see him in pictures and video. He would talk about being a quarterback and how their the leader on the field, so everyone watches the quarterback. I always thought that was kind of cool.”
When Gunnar entered high school in the fall of 2016, the Pioneers had a pair of upperclassmen quarterbacks who were battling for the starting spot. He was also quite small for a varsity quarterback, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 125 pounds, especially at a Class 6A-II school.
He primarily played quarterback on the junior varsity team, but he did see some action on the varsity squad during the second half of the season. When the Pioneers needed to move the ball through the air, his number was called.
“We were able to see that he was our quarterback for the future, so we moved him up to that JV team,” SHS football coach Tucker Barnard said. “That ninth-grade team was pretty talented, so Garrick Martin played quarterback that year. For the first time, we felt like we had two quarterbacks.”
Gunnar threw for a few hundred yards during his freshman season. The following spring, he was going to be the varsity starter, but he needed shoulder surgery after the SHS baseball season.
That set him back a couple of months. He didn’t throw a pass during the spring football season or in June. His first pass as a sophomore came in a 7-on-7 camp in July of that summer.
Since returning to the gridiron, Gunnar has completed two full seasons and let Stillwater to a 20-4 record and a state runner-up finish.
“I think we had a really good idea of what we were going to have in terms of a skill set,” Barnard said. “Just watching him in the seventh and eighth grade, he was already knowing where to send the ball and had an ability to get it completed. There were many times – even back to the seventh grade – where I wondered how he got that ball in there and completed it. But, he just has a knack for it with the timing. He has a special understanding of what balls he can throw and get completed.
“What we didn’t know is how he would develop physically, and there’s now way to really know that. Now, he’s grown and he’s over 6-1 and getting close to 200 pounds. He’s a solid football player all around with a good skill set. He could always kind of run. He’s always had sneaky speed. People don’t think he can, but he’s really more athletic than he gets credit for.”
This fall, Gunnar has led the Pioneers to a 3-0 record heading into Friday’s homecoming contest against Deer Creek. He’s completed 73.4 percent (47 of 64) of his passes for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns and no interceptions this season.
Despite his success on the field, Gunnar is still constantly learning from his father. They sit down and watch game film, breaking down the Pioneers’ signal caller’s performance.
“It’s fun because we think the same way,” Gunnar said. “We’re both very competitive. He played the same position as me throughout high school, and he was my age in the same position – playing quarterback as a senior in high school in Oklahoma. He’s taught me a lot of stuff, but at times I think I did something right, but it’s wrong and we’ll have our arguments about it. But, I think it’s fun overall and he teaches me a lot. I’m just very blessed to have him as my dad.”
Like most fathers who are also coaches, Mike is arguably Gunnar’s toughest critic.
“Oh yeah, most definitely,” Gunnar said. “He tells me good job every now and then, but most of it is corrections, which is good for me. He does a good job of correcting me the right way not necessarily get on me for things.”
Gunnar’s future beyond Stillwater is as much up in the air as the Pioneers’ season moving forward. Many expect Stillwater to compete for the 6A-II state title again, much in the same way many believe Gunnar will go play for his father at OSU.
“I think there’s probably an assumption by a bunch of them that he’s going to do that,” Barnard said. “He got a few division one offers and he didn’t jump on any of those, so I think probably gives the recruiters the impression that he’s planning on going to Oklahoma State. There is a lot of season left and I’m sure opportunities will still be there. Either way, I think he’s got options. That’s nice to have.”
Being the Cowboys’ coach’s son is believed to be one reason why many schools have recruited Gunnar heavily or offered him a scholarship. If you ask him, he’s undecided about where he wants to play college football.
“I have Eastern Michigan, Toledo and I have been talking to North Texas a lot,” Gunnar said. “OSU is obviously an option. I look forward to going through my senior year. It might pick up a little bit, but I want to enjoy this season as it happens, and I’ll have plenty of time to make that choice.”
The choice to stay home and play for the Cowboys – the team he’s grown up supporting – is awful tempting.
“I like the idea of going to OSU,” Gunnar said. “I’ve been around it for a very long time – ever since I was a baby. I like Stillwater. I love OSU and the atmosphere and the people here. If I do get a chance to play here, I’d love it, but I’m still open to options. OSU kind of has my heart right now I’d say, because I do like the idea of staying here and playing.”
Going to OSU could put more pressure on himself or his father, but Gunnar knows that is part of the deal if he chooses to stay home.
“I think so, but I trust my dad will treat me like any other player, and I hope he does so,” Gundy said. “If that happens, then I hope that will work out. That would be pretty cool to play for him and have him coach me. He’s pretty much coached me my whole life, but actually having him in that position would be pretty cool for me and my family.”
Gunnar is focused on his senior season, but he recognizes he might have to choose his college early, as he’s planning on graduating early in December.
For now, it’s all about being a homecoming escort and winning Friday’s game.
“It will be cool to walk out for homecoming court,” Gunnar said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do at the high school. It should be fun. Deer Creek is pretty good. It might be the best defense we’ve faced all year. I’m looking forward to senior year homecoming. It should be fun.”
