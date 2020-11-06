Neither Stillwater High cross country team qualified for the Class 6A state meet as a squad, but both left Wednesday’s championship race with a pair of titles.
Stillwater won the boys’ and girls’ 6A academic state championships. The girls’ team recorded a 4.0 GPA to earn a three-way team tie for the title, while the boys’ squad had a cumulative GPA of 3.98.
“This is something I have pushed from the students from the get-go,” SHS coach Heather Mastin said. “Academics are very important and it’s critical they remember they’re there to go to school, and running is a great opportunity. I’m thankful I get to coach them.
“… It’s quite an honor. The kids understand that all-academic is something that we really push for, as well as obviously qualifying for state. It’s a great honor to get all-academic, as well.”
Junior Cayden Brickman led the five Stillwater runners at the meet. She was the first SHS girs’ runner to cross the 5-kilometer course.
Brickman finished 14th in a time of 19 minutes and 46.49 seconds.
This marked the second-straight year Brickman was an all-state runner with her finish at the state meet after a top-20 finish as a freshman.
“The junior class of runners for the state is very good,” Mastin said. “The top two runners at state were juniors. The junior class is very tough. I’m very pleased with how well she’s been able to continue to run.”
Senior Isabel Lynch ended her cross country career with a 47th place finish in a time of 21:02.87. Sophomore Lydia Dolezal placed 63rd, finishing in a time of 21:30.19.
“All in all, the kids really pulled together and they ran their hearts out,” Mastin said. “Both races were very fast paced. I was very pleased with how well we did.”
On the boys’ side, sophomore Keegan Thomas led the Pioneers. His time of 17:19.06 was good enough for a 40th place finish. Senior Christian Fair placed 66th in a time of 17:44.07.
“Keegan Thomas has been struggling with a hip injury for quite a while,” Mastin said. “He’s kind of been out of really strong training for about four weeks, but he gutted it through. He gave it his all.
“Christian Fair really just came out this year and has ran well. He gave it his all, and that’s all I can ask for.”
