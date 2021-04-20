Stillwater High picked up two home wins Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.
The pair of victories came in drastically different fashion, but both were much needed also for different reasons.
The Lady Pioneers beat Muskogee, 5-0, earning their first Class 6A District 4 victory of the season. SHS senior Joye Condley led the team with two goals – both on corner kicks.
On her first goal, Condley was able to bounce the ball off her body and into the goal for the final goal of a 4-0 first half for Stillwater. With less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, Condley scored on a header for the final goal of the game.
Scoring the other three Stillwater (3-9 overall, 1-3 district) goals were Chrissen Harland, Griffyn Stoodley and Elise Bosma. Harland scored the first goal on a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper before Stoodley drilled a shot from about 20 yards out and Bosma converted a penalty kick after Harland was taken down in the box.
“The girls played well,” SHS coach Seth Condley said. “We put the ball in the back of the net a couple times, but we told the girls before the game that we have four games left and your playoffs start right now – you have to win all four to get in the playoffs.
“… Overall, you get a win, a much-needed win, and you’re 1-3 in districts. Every game is big for the girls. Their playoffs are on the line because we messed up against Enid and Ponca City – two games we should have won. We messed up there and our backs are against the wall.”
The boys’ game was a story of two halves. Stillwater took control early, scoring a pair of goals in the first 11 minutes of the game.
Midway through the second half, a penalty kick that resulted in a goal gave Muskogee momentum. It used it and tied the game less than nine minutes later, and nearly took the lead shortly after.
However, Stillwater senior Christopher O’Neil scored the game-winning goal with 2:37 left in the game. Fellow senior Ethan Hicks, who scored both of the first half goals, assisted on the play with a pass to the middle of the field where O’Neil drilled it through the net.
“There was a bit of a letdown on our part, especially in the second half,” Condley said. “The guy was going away from the goal in the box and any good forward knows if you get any contact, you’re going to go down and he did. That’s a freshman mistake, but luckily a senior came back and made up for it. We’re to the point, any win is a good win. It doesn’t have to be pretty. You find a way to win and move on.”
Stillwater is scheduled to play at Owasso on Tuesday, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. Both Owasso teams are unbeaten in district action.
