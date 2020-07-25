Through just one week of practice into the 2020 season, Stillwater High softball coach Karie Linsenmeyer believes her players have grown and matured nearly nine months after last year’s campaign ended.
The Lady Pioneers’ 2019 season ended with a 9-18 record, which was their first losing record in at least the past five years. Throughout the season, Linsenmeyer voiced her displeasure with her team’s mindset and willing to push hard during games and practice.
She was coaching a young team a year ago. Fast forward from that Oct. 9 season-ending loss and Linsenmeyer is already pleased with the growth her players have made since the team began practice Monday.
“I’m excited, because we’re really trying to change the way we handle things,” Linsenmeyer said after Friday’s practice. “We’re trying to do things the Lady Pioneer way – not make excuses, hustling everywhere we go and taking pride in what we do.”
Friday ended the Lady Pioneers’ first week of practice. They practiced each morning at Couch Park, batting the heat while also enjoying the turf infield.
Additionally, the Lady Pioneers have worked around the social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, which include temperature checks and wearing face coverings when not involved in physical activities.
It’s been different, but it’s become the new normal.
“Practices have been going great,” Linsenmeyer said. “It’s been hot. We’ve had to adjust to all of the social distancing protocols, so that’s been adjustment for both the girls and the coaches because sometimes you forget when you’re in the thick of things. We’re really trying hard to remind each other that we’ve got to stay away that 6-foot distance.
“But the girls have worked hard and progressed really well. This week has been more of a drill week, so it’s like drill after drill after drill. We’ve been flopping back and forth from base running to outfield to infield, and then we’d go around again and do different things.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way SHS practices, it’s also helped the Lady Pioneers transition from summer conditioning workouts into the first week of practices.
“Even in just the first week, I think so,” Linsenmeyer said. “I feel like we’re further along mentally and even physically. The COVID-19 has kind of put a damper on a lot of things, but due to the changes with the quarantine and not being able to do things early, we’ve been doing strength and conditioning for almost a month now. In the past, we would have had to take a break before starting the season. It wasn’t hard, but we were outside getting acclimated, and they’ve done really well. I feel like we’re in a good place as far as being in shape and ready to go.
“This week, we started back in the weight room since they allowed us back in there with social distancing protocol. That was nice. But this was a hard week, because they were doing some different stuff.”
On the field, it’s been fundamentals for the Lady Pioneers. As far as hitting and pitching, it’s been a good week, according to their coach.
Wednesday might have been the best day of the week, but Linsenmeyer can’t wait until they add live pitching against hitters next week.
“The pitchers have pitched, but we haven’t pitched to batters yet,” Linsenmeyer said. “I think we’ll add that next week. We just tried to hit every fundamental we could think of this week. Next week, we’ll do more team strategy type things. Hopefully that will work.”
Beginning in early August – after next week of practices – the Lady Pioneers will play in scrimmages before their season opener Aug. 11 at Piedmont.
“We need to hit a lot more, but first in my mind is to get the defense shored up,” Linsenmeyer said. “I have no idea where everybody is going to play. We’re just trying to run everybody through where they would like to play and we’ll go from there.”
