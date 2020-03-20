For the next two weeks, Stillwater High spring sports will continue to be shut down like the rest of the athletics world in Oklahoma and across the country.
The SHS teams are on spring break this week, and only the baseball team was scheduled to play games, but the break was supposed to end when Monday arrives. That’s no longer the case.
The worldwide pandemic has halted sports and schools. In Oklahoma, the magic date – for now – is April 6. Schools and sports are shut down until that date, unless that’s pushed back.
For those teams and fans hoping prep sports return, it’s a waiting game with an unknown timeline or plan.
“As far as I know, it’s still completely up in the air,” SHS athletic director Tucker Barnard said. “I think Dr. (Superintendent Marc) Moore and the administration has been pretty committed to staying in line with what the CDC and the health department are recommending. We’ve watched those websites. As far as April 6, I don’t know right now. I think it seems like it’s a daily situation where information is changing daily. I’m not getting too far ahead of myself yet.
“The last I heard from the OSSAA, which has been a couple days ago, is that they would like to pick up the state basketball tournaments. They’d like to pick up baseball and play the games that are left, and not just baseball, but all of the spring sports and play the contests that are left and play those spring championships. That’s the last I heard is they want to do that. Right now, we’re just reacting to the day-to-day news and situations.”
For Barnard, he isn’t sure when he returns to work. That’s also up in the air.
“I’m supposed to get word before Monday about whether or not I’m supposed to report on Monday,” Barnard said. “They’ve sent out directions for principals and everyone that reports to principals, so the rest of us are kind of being worked through on a case-by-case basis.”
The SHS baseball team was the last one to play before everything was shut down late last week. The Pioneers hosted Jenks at Couch Park for a nondistrict game and came away with a 4-2 victory.
It marked the third-straight win for the Pioneers (4-3) who opened the season with a dominating, 9-0, win over Broken Arrow. Late in the game, SHS baseball coach Jimmy Harris somewhat jokingly asked Barnard if that was his last game of the season.
Barnard and Harris both smiled, but neither were sure of the answer.
Fast forward more than a week, they’re still not sure, as is everyone across the state. These unchartered waters have sports suspended with no idea of what the future holds.
“We’re just waiting,” Harris said. “Something could be said before then or they wait until the last minute to let us know. It could be something we want to hear or something we don’t want to hear, but either way, I’m learning. This is bigger than baseball.
“Even though this is really important to us, something that we work really hard at and is kind of our livelihood and a lot of players have put their blood, sweat and tears into this, but I want to make sure I’m not being one way that I shouldn’t be. I want to be negative about it, but I want to play. I want the seniors to play again. I really like this team. I feel like we were starting to find ourselves. I hope we get to play again.”
Like the rest of the school district, Harris has been enjoying his spring break with his family. Baseball has been put on the back burner this week, and it will likely remain the same for at least the next two weeks.
“I haven’t really talked to my guys, to be honest,” Harris said. “I’ve checked on them a few times and given them some information from the OSSAA. I don’t know if they’re throwing, running or lifting. I know they’re probably itching to do something, but our facility is shut down.”
The day the SHS baseball hosted Jenks, the Stillwater soccer teams were scheduled to host Southmoore for their second home games of the season, but the contests was postponed.
Since dropping the season opener, the girls’ squad beat Yukon, 2-1, and Moore, 2-0. Meanwhile, the boys’ team began the season 0-3.
Both teams were scheduled to play Norman and Enid, along with hosting the Stillwater Cup, before April 6. They are set to host Ponca City on April 7.
“I know right now a few of our high school games have been canceled and the Stillwater Cup has been canceled, according to SHS athletics,” SHS soccer coach Seth Condley said. “… That’s all I know right now. I can’t even meet with the kids. I can’t do training or one-on-one stuff with them.
“This is technically still spring break, but next week I’ll probably try to write up some plans or sessions to do on their own since we can’t be with them. Maybe give them some running or dribbling stuff to do around the house. Will they do it or not? I have no idea.”
The games against Enid are the only Class 6A district games scheduled that are in jeopardy right now. If games resume April 6, Condley doesn’t know what the schedule will look like moving forward.
“It just depends on what the state decides,” Condley said. “They could obviously push everything back a week or so. If they did that, we could maybe get a couple games back that we lost. There are some scenarios that I’ve thought of that they could do, because I don’t want to lose the season.”
Barnard also admitted he isn’t sure if missed games will be rescheduled or just canceled.
“My guess is that it probably has a lot to do with what happens with the school calendar,” Barnard said. “If it stays as is and we finish school at the same time, I would imagine we’re not going to have time to make up a bunch of those past contests. We’ll probably pick up where we were and in the district sports, find a way to pick up some of the district games. I would imagine nondistrict games would probably fall by the wayside.”
The SHS baseball team is set to play its first of back-to-back games against Sand Springs on April 6. Both of those will be district games.
Harris and Condley both hope they resume their season next month, especially for the seniors.
“It’s going to be tough for the unsigned senior trying to find his way,” Harris said. “We’ve had a lot of unsigned seniors who go into their senior year and find a place to go. … We have a handful of juniors – I know they have another year – and this is a big year to get looked at and get offers. We have guys throughout the state who are working on their draft status.”
Condley doesn’t want to see his seniors’ careers end so early into their final high school season.
“Both boys’ and girls’ teams have a good group of seniors,” Condley said. “They’ve done things the right way. They’ve bought in and tried to get things going. You hate it for them. They understand, but I don’t think it’s quite set in yet that if it’s possibly canceled, then they’re done.”
For now, it’s a matter of waiting through the next two weeks to see if any news drops regarding the spring sports season.
“We’re not doing any practices or meetings,” Barnard said. “We’re not doing any get-togethers at all as far as our teams go. I know everybody is missing it and wants to be out there. Certainly, the teachers and coaches miss being around the kids and doing all of that stuff. I think right now we have a little bit bigger priority of trying to keep everybody safe as we can be.”
Harris joked that it’s odd as a coach to possibly miss a season. He hopes that doesn’t happen.
“When you think about it, players miss seasons from time to time, but coaches never miss seasons,” Harris said. “We never have to miss. For us not to get to do what we do is really weird. We’re hoping to get back. I’m ready to see some of those guys.”
