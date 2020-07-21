On Monday, the Stillwater High volleyball team kicked off its 2020 season – about a week later than expected.
That’s just par for the course, as sports go during the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down prep sports in Oklahoma in mid-March. As of now, the fall season is still going to happen as planned.
That’s the approach SHS second-year volleyball coach Kyle Liechti and his squad is taking. They wore facemasks at times, brought their own water bottles and maintained social distance guidelines when convenient Monday afternoon inside Pioneer Fieldhouse.
Otherwise, it went as most first practices go.
“You can tell we’ve had a few months off,” Liechti said. “It’s going well. We are slowly working them back to being in shape and getting to work. The skills are maybe a little rusty, but they are there. It’s really promising.
“I think we took for granted how important it is for everyone’s well being just to have something to do. I think they were all kind of itching to get started, but now that it is, we’re ready to go.”
Although execution wasn’t always great, Liechti was fairly pleased with his players’ conditioning, despite limited time this summer to get them into shape. In mid-June, the team began meeting for conditioning workouts before it hosted tryouts.
In the end, it was about three weeks of conditioning and workouts, according to Liechti. It wasn’t much, but he said it did help.
Now that the Lady Pioneers are in the gym and practicing for the fall season, which officially begins in three weeks with the first match, they are focused on their volleyball skills and trying to get into shape for the first match.
Their approach is similar to almost any team that’s just beginning the season.
“Definitely the fundamentals,” Liechti said. “Our morning is basically a workout and then fundamentals. We’re trying to incorporate a little more live play in the afternoon, so that we can kind of speed up our process, because we were kind of stunted. But, other than that, we’re focused on fundamentals and effort, and we’ll go from there.”
This year’s squad will face the same test the past several teams have faced, and that is beginning a new season without talented seniors who graduated. For the past four years, the Lady Pioneers have sent at least one player to the NCAA Div. 1 or Div. II level.
In addition to two soon-to-be college volleyball players, last year’s senior class had five seniors, most of whom contributed a lot. Yet, Liechti seems ready to face the challenge head on with a team of older players.
“We have nine seniors and nine juniors, so we have a lot of upperclassmen and they are ready to step in and lead,” Liechti said. “Their motto this year is ‘Nothing given, everything earned.’ They’re ready to work hard and work for what they want. We’ve got a lot of underclassmen coming in that have a lot of potential. We’re small, just like we were last year, but definitely ready to work with it. I think they’re all just itching to get playing and have a good season.”
Key returners include seniors Savanna Stewart and Faith McCutcheon on the front row, seniors Sophia Price and Tess Tracy on the back row and sophomore Bess Glenn on the front row.
“She’ll be a good one,” Liechti said of Glenn. “My two seniors are stepping up, too, and becoming bigger forces on the net. We’ve got a few underclassmen who are coming up that can hold their own on the net, as well. I’m excited to see what happens in our first game and how they play.”
One position the Lady Pioneers are needing to fill is the setter spot. Lauren Phillips and Kenzie Vilade filled that spot for the majority of their prep careers, but they graduated to go play at Wichita State and Oklahoma Baptist, respectively.
“With losing our two setters, that’s going to be an important position,” Liechti said. “But, we’ve got plenty of girls actually. We’ve got quite a few girls who are just there and ready to step up when we need it.”
When the season begins early next month, Liechti believes his team will make up for its lack of size with tough defensive play. He hopes to find some other strengths as the practices continue for the next three weeks until the season starts.
“I think defense is going to be a big strength,” Liechti said. “Just by the seniors we have this year and the girls I know, defense is going to be a big strength. We’re small, so I think being smart is going to be key for us. Defense should be our biggest strength, and then hopefully we can get some speed in there to mix it up.”
