Gavin Sires broke a school record that was set two decades before he was even born.
It was the longest-standing one on the Stillwater High boys’ swimming team’s record board inside the Stillwater YMCA.
To put it in perspective, CDs were just invented, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album was released and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” become a box office hit for movie theaters.
The year was 1982. Mark Bokorney set a 50-yard freestyle school record that would stand the test of time for nearly four decades. His time of 21.73 seconds seemed unbeatable.
Not for Sires. The SHS junior had come relatively close to knocking the record off the board, but just couldn’t quite do it.
That was until nearly two weeks ago at the Class 6A east regional meet in Jenks.
“That meet, I felt pretty good,” Sires said. “I was pretty excited and ready. My swims felt great. I’m hoping once I get in the water for my warmup at state, I can feel that, and if so, I’ll be good from there.”
Sires and the SHS swimming teams begin competing at the Class 6A state meet in Jenks at 5 p.m. Friday.
At regionals, Sires finished second in the preliminary race. Then, he knocked off Ponca City’s Tate Burdick for the regional title.
In doing so, Sires broke Bokorney’s longtime school record. In fact, Sires shattered the record.
Sires’ winning time was 21.42. He won the race by 0.23, but him breaking the school record was all the buzz around the team.
“I had consistently swam at 22.19 like seven meets in a row,” Sires said. “I was really trying, and I didn’t know until I saw my teammates. That’s what I saw first – I saw them jumping up and down. That’s how I know I got it, because I’m pretty blind and can’t see the board.
“I was really excited. I’ve been swimming for that record since I was little on the little kids team.”
Immediately after his time was posted, Sires didn’t know he broke the record. He joked that it took him a second to realize what happened.
“It took me a second to realize,” Sires said. “I knew the time in my head, but it took me a second to realize I broke it.”
Second-year SHS swimming coach Brycen McConnell was thrilled for his junior, and was happy to see an old record be broken. Now, only one record – the 100-yard butterfly – remains from the previous century.
“I really like that a record that hasn’t been broken since 1982 is finally off that board,” McConnell said. “I need to figure out who that guy is so I can send him that. That record has been there 38 years and it’s finally gone. That has been the hardest record to break. He had that goal in mind since he started swimming his freshman year before I was here, so it’s a very big deal.”
The 50 freestyle record gives Sires a pair of school records at SHS. The other was set last year, but broken at the regional meet.
His old 100-yard backstroke school record time of 53.19 would have been enough to win the regional meet. Yet, Sires crushed his own record, winning the race in a time of 51.36 seconds.
“I dropped quite a bit of time,” Sires said. “I previously had the record and then broke that by a good margin. I was ranked first at our regional, and I was hoping to keep that for state and I did, but my competition is pretty good and they’re creeping up on me.
“I was so happy with that time. That surprised me. I still don’t know how I pulled that off, but it was a great time.”
Sires will be competing in the state meet Friday with the finals set for Saturday. He has the fastest regional time in the 100 backstroke by more than a second.
Last year, he swam a 53.21 and finished runner-up to Norman North’s Aiden Hayes, who shattered a state record in a time of 47.28. Sires has his strategy for the race, which won’t feature Hayes.
“I have to pace myself out a bit more,” Sires said. “My breathing is a lot more common. I will spend my first 50 trying to keep my stroke rate pretty even, and then that last 50 is all out – stroke rate up, kick up and head back.”
Sires and Hayes will be competing in the 50 freestyle, though. Hayes also owns the state record – 20.09 – in that event.
Strategy for the race known as the “splash and dash” is much different than the 100 backstroke.
“It’s all out the whole time,” Sires said. “Before my race, I always number out the few things I’m going to think of or I’ll forget if I don’t. I just try to keep it step by step throughout the race.
“I think about doing a good kick-out and a good turn. I don’t breath on the way out, and within the last 20 meters, I just need to put my head down and go.”
McConnell stressed the flip turn is crucial to a good 50 freestyle time.
“In the 50 free, you get one flip turn, so if you screw it up, you’re done,” McConnell said. “You’ve got to nail it. When you do a flip turn, it’s basically a high jump, so you have to plant your feet like you are going completely vertical in the air and pushing off as soon as you make contact with the wall. Also in the 50 free, you’re at your fastest when you’re underwater, so you’ve got to maximize that to keep your top speed as long as possible.
“He’s nearly reaching the legal limit of that underwater ability. You can only go to the second red buoy after each wall. Off his dive, he’s really close, and off of his flip turn, he’s about 2-3 body lengths away. If you nail a flip turn, you can cut a half-second off a 50 free. If you mess up a flip turn, it’s just as detrimental.”
While Hayes is the favorite in the 50 freestyle, McConnell just wants to see Sires go compete. He knows his swimmer is the underdog.
“I think (Hayes) is one of the top five 16-year-olds in the country,” McConnell said. “He’s very good. You’ll see him up at the Olympic trials this summer.
“Gavin’s goal right now is to just keep dropping time. If it’s 0.01 then great. If it’s 0.1, even better. If it’s a bigger drop, we’ll talk about where was that all season, but great. The goal is to just keep getting better. His goal for state is to go faster than his seed time. Hopefully, he can keep pace with everyone he’s next to, including Aiden. I want them side by side the whole time.”
Last year at state, Sires finished eighth in the 50 freestyle in a time of 22.37. His improvement, according to McConnell, can be credited to several things. One of those is simply time in the pool.
“I think something that’s been big about his improvement has been attacking his weak points,” McConnell said. “When it comes to technique, you can make leaps and bounds by mastering the technique of it. He’s also really attacking his strong points and really making them stronger. His underwater swimming has really improved in this past year, and that’s what has given him such a big leap in this sport.
“For Gavin, the best thing I can do is get him in the water. He’s very difficult to motivate to get into the water, but once he’s there, he gives it 110 percent. … Just being in the water every day, that’s been the most important thing.”
