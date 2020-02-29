OKLAHOMA CITY – Blake Skidgel knows there is some history for the Pawnee High wrestling program.
And he couldn’t contain himself when he became a part of it Saturday at the Class 3A state wrestling championships at Jim Norick Arena.
Skidgel became the 17th individual state wrestling champion for the Black Bears when he pinned Jay’s Zach Coy in the third period of the 160-pound title match.
“There’s no tradition there,” Skidgel said. “We’ve had I think close to 20 state champions, so the tradition’s there, so I just listened to my coaches and things just fell into place. It was awesome.”
Skidgel snapped a five-year drought for the Pawnee program. The last state champion for the Black Bears was Marion Houston Jr. at 182 pounds in 2014.
“It’s awesome. It’s just a dream come true,” Skidgel said. “I’ve worked hard for it every day. Just awesome.”
The Pawnee junior had to work his way back from an early deficit to claim his crown.
Coy landed the first – and only – takedown of the match late in the first period.
But Skidgel flipped the script when he was able to flip Coy twice in the second period for two three-point nearfalls.
With seeing the success he had from the top position, Skidgel took top when he chose to start the third. And it resulted in the fall just 23 seconds into the final frame.
“That was a huge confidence booster right there, because I knew I had him on the ropes,” Skidgel said. “I just had to keep on pushing and going.”
Perry gets three state champs in runner-up finish
Perry must wait until next year to add to its historic record of state team titles after finishing 14 points behind Class 3A state champion Comanche.
Gabe Valencia got the state championship that has eluded him during his Maroon career.
The senior at 120 pounds slipped past Salina’s Hunter Fitzpatrick with a 2-1 decision to claim his only individual crown while at Perry.
Ryan Smith capped his career with a third state title. Smith had a 9-4 decision over Comanche’s Lake Epperson at 126 pounds.
Dylan Avery will also leave the historic Perry program as a three-time state champion. Avery made it three-straight state titles with a 5-2 decision over Comanche’s Kooper Doucet at 145 pounds.
Logan Smith nearly had a title himself, but lost 5-3 in sudden victory to Sperry’s Eli Benham at 132 pounds.
Cushing finishes as team runner-up again with two individual titles
Cushing had no chance of tracking down perennial power Tuttle – which won its 12th-straight team title by clearing second-place Cushing by 131 points – but the Tigers did get a pair of individual state champions.
Luke Ahrberg rolled to an 11-4 decision over Grove’s Jaydale Whitlock at 120 pounds. He will return next season for the Tigers.
Gage Hockett made it three state titles with a 10-4 decision over Tuttle’s Parrish Terry at 170 pounds. Hockett is committed to wrestle at Wyoming under for Oklahoma State great Mark Branch.
Mason Little lost by fall to Tuttle’s Colin Naney at 220 pounds, while Beau Stokes lost a close 3-2 decision to Blanchard’s Ryder Wiese at heavyweight.
