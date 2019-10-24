In the spring of 2018, Jack Smithton was projected to be the next leading wide receiver at Stillwater High.
Gone were Garrett Leming and Evan Thomas, who both graduated after successful senior seasons with the Pioneers. They were the top targets for quarterback Gunnar Gundy during his sophomore season.
Gundy’s longtime friend and teammate, Smithton, was primed to be the leading receiver for a Stillwater team on the rise. Smithton was primarily a junior varsity player in the 2017 season, but the 6-foot-2 receiver was expected to take on a much-bigger role as a junior.
At the end of the 2018 spring practices, Anthony Bland moved to Stillwater. During the next 17 months, Bland has become one of the best receivers in Oklahoma.
“He was our No. 1 guy and he and Gunnar have always had a connection going al the way back,” Barnard said. “That’s what we watched as they were up coming up. Of course, Anthony came in and stole the show a bit last year, but Jack has continued to get better and better. He’s got great hands and incredible ball skills. He’s also become a great route runner. He gives us a big target on the inside.”
Smithton hasn’t minded his role, as the Pioneers have been quite successful, finishing 12-1 last year before beginning this season 7-0.
“It worked out for us,” Smithton said. “We’re a lot better than we have been the past couple years.”
Smithton found a role as the No. 2 receiver a year ago before enduring an up and down senior season where he’s an underused weapon for the Pioneers.
During the 2018 season, Smithton caught 29 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns. He trailed only Bland on the team in each of those categories.
Arguably his biggest came was the Class 6A-II state semifinals against Booker T. Washington. He hauled in five receptions for 90 yards and three touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 38-28 victory.
“He caught some deep balls in that game and was playing as an outside receiver then,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “Now, with him playing inside, he’s still a deep-ball threat.”
Smithton and Bland were limited in the state title game, but both are determined to not let that happen again. They worked hard during spring practices and in the preseason leading up to this fall.
Then, Smithton had a setback.
During the preseason practices, Smithton landed on his shoulder and immediately knew something was wrong.
“I knew when it happened that this doesn’t feel amazing,” Smithton said. “I just kept practicing on it, thinking maybe it would get better. It ended up not feeling very good.”
Smithton was diagnosed with a separated shoulder. He couldn’t play in the Pioneers’ scrimmages and was questionable for the season opener.
“It really sucked,” Smithton said. “Those first couple scrimmages are crucial to see how you’re going to perform and getting you ready for the first couple games. That shoulder injury really stunk. … Leading up to the first couple games was tough, but I had to trust the guys behind me to do good.”
When it came time for the opener at Edmond Memorial, Smithton was out there with his teammates ready to play the Bulldogs.
Then, another setback happened.
On the third play of the game, Gundy threw to Smithton in the middle of the field, but he was hit hard while trying to haul in the pass. The ball hit the turf while Smithton lay motionless on the ground.
“I don’t remember the hit or even running the route, to be honest with you,” Smithton said. “I remember waking up and the trainers were there – I was really confused. I was out cold.
“Since it wasn’t a head-to-head collision, it was just about me getting some good rest. It was about two days of rest and I was back the next game. It wasn’t too serious. I just got hit in the jaw so hard, I went unconscious, like someone in the UFC.”
Smithton slowly left the field and never returned to the game. However, he returned the following week in the Pioneers’ home opener.
It took until the third week of the season for Smithton to catch his first pass this year. He caught three receptions for 45 yards against Southmoore.
Yet, he never acted frustrated. He was the ideal teammate.
“You can’t hardly keep him off the field,” Barnard said. “When he wasn’t practicing, he was still snapping the ball to Gunnar, because he just can’t be that guy that’s sitting on the bench. He just doesn’t have it in him.
“He’s a great, great kid. He’s an All-American kid. He does good in school and is respectful to his peers and elders. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great athlete, too.”
All the while, junior Steven Brown emerged as Gundy’s second-favorite target. Brown hauled in 12 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns in the first three games.
“It’s been fun watching (Brown),” Smithton said. “Last year, he was still young and didn’t know all of the routes as well as you’d want him to. This year, he understands all of the concepts, he’s a great jump ball guy and he’s super fast. He’s helping us out tremendously.”
Brown has remained one of the top two receivers – along with Bland – during the first seven games this season. Smithton has become the third target, amassing 14 receptions for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
That could change during the next couple Stillwater games or more.
Bland suffered a foot injury last week and will be out for a bit. The timetable for Bland’s return is unknown, but in the meantime, Smithton is likely going to be receiving some more attention from the quarterback he grew up playing football with since early elementary days.
“We’re moving me out and Donnell (Wagner) inside,” Smithton said. “It will still be a really good combo and I’m excited to see how it works out.”
While he’s bummed his teammate is injured, Smithton joked he hopes to have some big games moving forward.
“Hopefully, it will be more like last year,” Smithton said. “Maybe some Booker T. action or something like that.”
Smithton, who’s often the first or one of the first couple of Pioneers in the end zone to celebrate his teammates’ touchdown, hopes Bland is able to come back and do it soon, because he knows they have their eyes on the prize of winning the gold ball this year.
“It’s the senior year, so we better do something special,” Smithton said. “We have everything. We have the right pieces. We just need to stay healthy.”
