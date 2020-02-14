Avery Snethen caught the pass behind the arc, set her feet and shot the ball with plenty of arch like cupid was shooting an arrow of love into the hoop.
The Stillwater High junior gave her team a Valentine’s Day present in a time where it needed a big shot.
Snethen sank a clutch long-range shot in overtime that helped deliver the first home win of the season for the SHS girls’ basketball team. It was the spark needed for a 48-44 win over a team that it lost to by 21 points nearly four weeks ago.
“It’s always good to get a win, but it’s really good to get a win at home in front of a good crowd,” SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “This was probably the loudest I’ve heard the gym in quite a while. It was very intense. The student section did a great job, the band brought lots of energy and the boys’ basketball team was right behind our bench yelling and screaming. It’s good to get a win in that situation.”
Each team made 1 of 2 free throws to begin the overtime period before Snethen’s clutch shot. Nearly midway through the extra period, junior Claudia Vanzant began to dribble into the paint when she kicked it back out to Snethen, who was waiting behind the 3-point line.
Snethen, who scored nine points in the game, caught the pass and didn’t hesitate. With a defender running at her, she fired the shot that swished through the net and nearly blew the roof off Pioneer Fieldhouse.
“Avery hit that 3 and it erupted,” Kilpatrick said. “I watched her after she shot it, and I’m not sure what the first reaction was on her face, but a smile kind of crept on there after the crowd went crazy. That was pretty exciting and I was happy for her.”
Just 30 seconds later, SHS sophomore Jayden Mason went to the charity stripe to shoot a pair of free throws. Mason sank them both, giving her team a five-point lead with 1 minute and 44 seconds remaining.
Yukon (8-12) quickly answered with its own traditional three-point play. With 39 seconds left, SHS junior Sabrina Sanchez hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Lady Pioneers a three-point lead.
On the ensuing possession, Yukon missed a game-tying 3-pointer. SHS sophomore Chrissen Harland, who led the team with 17 points, grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled.
Harland also made 1 of 2 at the foul line, giving her team a two-possession lead. The last 20 seconds were a bit hectic, with Yukon attempting three shots, but nothing fell in the bucket. Stillwater celebrated the win, which ended a three-game skid.
“They may have taken the biggest butt chewing of the year at halftime,” Kilpatrick said. “Some kids, if you yell at them, they just go in a hole. I told them after the game that they did a good job of taking a butt chewing and coming out and pushing through it, along with changing the things we talked about at halftime.”
Stillwater (7-13) jumped out to a quick lead in the first three minutes of the contest. A bucket from Vanzant, two free throws from Mason and a 3-pointer by Harland gave SHS a 7-0 lead.
Yukon battled back and tied the game, but the Lady Pioneers closed the quarter on an 8-2 run. They allowed just one bucket during the final 3:16 of the quarter, taking a 15-9 lead.
However, the next eight minutes were rough for the home team. Stillwater scored only two points – going just 2 of 4 at the foul line – during the second quarter.
“Even though we turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter, we still scored 15 points,” Kilpatrick said. “Our shots were falling even though we didn’t get very many possessions due to those turnovers. In the second quarter, we continued to have turnovers, but our shots stopped falling. Yukon continued its pressure and I think we got a bit tired.”
The Lady Pioneers trailed by eight points on multiple occasions in the third quarter, and even took an eight-point deficit into the final eight minutes. The fourth-quarter rally began with a Harland 3-pointer, a Sanchez bucket and a put back by Vanzant.
After a second 3-pointer by Harland, which tied the game, there were five lead changes and two ties during the final 4:30 of the game. Yukon was held scoreless in the final 90 seconds, during which Harland sank a pair of foul shots with 13 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.
“It was a big fourth quarter for us,” Kilpatrick said. “Chrissen hit two big 3s. Our free throw shooting was 6 for 6. Chrissen had two clutch free throws.”
Kilpatrick credited Vanzant for big contributions after the game. Although she scored just six points, Vanzant grabbed nine rebounds and held Yukon’s Sydney Brown, who scored nearly 20 points in the last meeting, to just two points.
Stillwater will be back at home Tuesday for its final home game of the season. The Lady Pioneers will host Southmoore, which they’ve beaten twice this season, at 6 p.m.
