Friday morning was a test run for the Oklahoma State cross country program, as it’s set to host the 2020 NCAA Championship.
This year’s meet was the final step before the national meet. OSU hosted a field of more than 30 teams at one of nine NCAA Regionals around the country.
The meet itself ran smoothly on the renovated OSU course, which hadn’t hosted a meet in more than two years. As far as the result, that wasn’t as appealing for OSU coach Dave Smith.
OSU automatically qualified only a single runner – Cowgirl junior Taylor Somers – with an outside shot at qualifying the entire OSU women’s team as an at-large bid. Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished fifth and their entire season is over.
“We have an outside shot at an at-large bid being fourth,” Smith said of the women’s team. “We go on a consideration – the same as every third- and fourth-place team in the country. There would have to be some funky things to happen in other regions for us to get in, but we’ve got a shot.
“It’s been a tough year for the men. Of our preseason top 11, seven of them are out or dinged up. We’ve got another that ran, but he’s injured and obviously, he was not himself today. It was a perfect storm of injuries and setbacks that kind of hit us this year. We’re going to have to regroup and figure this out, and get our team back to where we’re used to being for next year.”
Somers, an Omaha, Nebraska, native paced the way, along with sophomore Molly Born, for the Cowgirls. Somers finished runner-up in the women’s 6-kilometer race, finishing in a time of 20 minutes and 28 seconds.
“I’m proud of Taylor Somers,” Smith said. “This is her first individual qualifying in any of the three sports since she’s been here. She’s one that’s really came in and worked hard and has progressed greatly throughout her career. She’s a great leader for our team and a great example of where I want this program to be in the future.”
Somers was happy with her race, admitting she just ran to qualify for nationals, not drain herself for next week’s championship meet in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“The goal today wasn’t to go out and win – it was to survive and advance,” Somers said. “Dave was saying today was basically a prelim so just get to the final. I just went out there and gave a good effort and made it to next weekend.”
As far as qualifying for nationals, Somers said it was bittersweet, because she’s likely the lone OSU representative.
“I’m really excited,” Somers said. “I’m really bummed that I don’t the girls coming with me, but that’s something for us to work toward next year.”
Her teammate, Born, placed sixth in the race, completing the course just seconds behind her teammate. Her time was 20:41.7. Born has an outside shot at earning an individual at-large bid.
“I think our front two did a really good job,” Smith said. “Taylor punched her ticket for an individual bid for nationals and Molly is right there for an at-large, and we’ll know by the end of the day if she gets in or not. I think she has a pretty good shot. I’m really proud how those two ran. They both improved immensely from this time last year. They’re going to be the leaders of our team moving forward next year when we try to get back to the national championships that we host here in Stillwater.”
Rounding out the scoring for OSU was Kaytlyn Larson (22nd, 21:16.5), Ariane Ballner (48th, 21:52.5) and Amanda Mayoral (82nd, 22:18.9).
Iowa State’s Callie Logue won the women’s race in a time of 20:20.6. Illinois and Tulsa finished first and second, respectively, in the women’s team race. They earned the two automatic bids to nationals. The Cowgirls scored 159 points – 29 behind third-place Minnesota.
On the men’s side of things, Tulsa and Iowa State dominated the race. Tulsa won with a low score of 37, with Iowa State scoring only 54 to finish runner-up.
The OSU men placed fifth with a team score of 179, behind Kansas (150) and South Dakota State (166). The top Cowboy was Ryan Smeeton, who placed 15th in the 10K race in a time of 31:15.9. Adam Dayani was just four seconds behind him in 19th place.
Alex Miller (30th, 31:40.4), Bryce Quigley (50th, 32:02.3) and Isai Rodriguez (32:21.7) rounded out the scoring for the Cowboys.
Three of the Cowboys were in the large lead pack halfway through the race, but Smith said that strategy might have come back to bite them on their home course.
“We should know better,” Smith said. “We know this course. It’s a tough course. It behooves you to be very conservative on this course. We got a little excited and tried to press early, maybe trying to make something happen. That was great if it works, but if often doesn’t, especially on a course as unforgiving as this one. If you make a mistake early, you’re going to pay for it later. A good group of our guys paid for it later.
“A guy who probably had the best race of the day for our team was Adam Dayani, and he was our most conservatively out of all of them. Through the first 2K, he was in probably 60th or 70th place, and ended up 17th or so. He did a great job and probably ran more calm, cool and collective than the rest of them.”
Although the meet didn’t go as well as he would have preferred, Smith was happy about the flow of the meet and everything involved when it comes to operations. That gives him hope for next year’s NCAA Championship meet.
“I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback,” Smith said of the renovated course. “I think it’s a one-of-a-kind course. I don’t think there is anything like it in the world. It’s obviously challenging, but I think it’s a fair course. The footing is unbelievable and I think the set up is great.
“It was a warm-up for that, and we’ve got some things to correct and do better. But, it was a good first run. I’m really happy with the way the day went in terms of meet management.”
