Stevenson signs NIL, clears mind before season begins

A mother’s instinct is usually right.
Alice Stevenson didn’t want to believe it at first. Her mother, Jennifer Stevenson, knew Alice would continue her basketball career at Abilene Christian University.
In Alice’s mind, her mom was way off.
Less than a year later, the Perkins-Tryon senior girls’ basketball player signed a National Letter of Intent with Abilene Christian. Alice Stevenson signed it Wednesday evening in front of dozens of friends and family members inside the P-T gymnasium.
For her, it’s a weight off her shoulders as she prepares to begin her final season as a Lady Demon in less than a month.
“I think it’s a stress reliever,” Alice Stevenson said. “Just being able to know that I have somewhere to go no matter how this high school season turns out, it just takes the stress off my shoulders.”
Jennifer Stevenson wasn’t able to see her maternal instinct come to fruition. She passed away last February after a five-year battle with a rare form of cancer.
She passed away during the end of Alice’s junior season. The following month, Alice verbally committed to ACU.
“It was not love at first sight, surprisingly,” Alice Stevenson said. “The first time I went there, I said I was not going to go here – it’s way too small. A year later, my mom always knew I was going to go there. She said you’re going to go there, even though you don’t like it now. Just because of how small it is, she always knew I was going to be there. I’m there. I didn’t believe her, but she knows.”
She added that the campus, which has an undergraduate enrollment of less than 4,000, felt like the place to be next year.
“It felt like home,” Alice Stevenson said. “It’s small. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12:1, so it will be very personable with my professors. The atmosphere is just like home – it’s welcoming and full of nice people. The coaching staff feels just like the coaching staff at Perkins. They really welcomed me and made me feel like home.”
What position will she play at ACU? That’s up in the air right now.
Alice Stevenson has played many roles during her time as a Lady Demon. She’s played anything from point guard to a forward in the post. She believes that will remain the same when she goes to college.
“They aren’t really sure,” Alice Stevenson said of her role next year. “So, I’m pretty sure I’ll be very versatile. I’ll play a lot of different positions. I think they’re expecting me to take the position of Dominique Golightly, because she’ll leaving. I’ll probably be a 3 or 4, or a 1 or 2.”
She becomes the third player under P-T coach Jerry Burnett to sign with an NCAA Div. 1 university. The latest was Bailey Wensler, who signed with South Carolina Upstate in 2014.
“I realize that and the more I think about it, it’s a blessing,” Alice Stevenson said. “First of all, the community, and then the opportunity to go play D1 is mind-blowing to me.”
The Lady Demons officially begin their 2019-20 season Dec. 3 at Cleveland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.