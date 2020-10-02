DEL CITY – After being significantly slowed throughout much of the second half, Qwontrel Walker sealed Friday night’s victory for Stillwater High.
The SHS senior tailback ran toward the line of scrimmage, cut left around his offensive line and sprinted down the middle of the field. He out-ran all of the Del City defenders in pursuit, including an Oklahoma State commit at linebacker.
Walker’s lengthy touchdown run gave the Pioneers enough cushion with just a few minutes remaining to remain beaten. Stillwater beat Del City, 48-27.
“It’s good to have a win however it comes about,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “Qwontrel Walker is good. I don’t know if that’s a headline or what, but that dude can absolutely play. I’m really proud of our effort tonight. That’s a really good football team we just beat. They’ve got a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball. It was tough sledding, and we knew it would be.”
Stillwater had allowed Del City to score 14-straight points in the second half as its offense stalled out on a couple of drives. The SHS defense – and a DC penalty – backed the Eagles up inside their own 5-yard line before they punted.
The Pioneers – or better yet, Walker – took advantage of the short field. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Walker took the ball 36 yards to paydirt.
His score pushed the Stillwater back to three scores with less than five minutes remaining. The previous SHS touchdown came nearly one quarter earlier.
“They had a little bit of momentum in the second half,” Barnard said. “We wanted to try and protect the 15 (district) points and all of that, so that score was big. He had cramped up earlier, so we were a little worried about that.”
Walker led the Pioneer attack offensively, to no one’s surprise. He carried the ball 27 times for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
He has rushed for more than 200 yards in all four games this season, bringing his season total to 986 yards and 15 touchdowns. Walker also moved up three spots on the state’s all-time career rushing list to No. 9, ahead of Lawrence Evitt from Wagoner.
“I don’t know what else to say about the guy,” Barnard said. “… At one time, I literally turned around to the crowd and said, ‘Did you see that?’ It’s absolutely fun to watch. Intentionally, at times, we are taking moments to enjoy it. I really am. I bet there were five times tonight I heard one of our own players say, ‘Man, he is really good.’ It’s not like any of us don’t know it, but he just continues to do things that I don’t know how to put into words.”
Walker ran for 99 yards on his first four carries of the game. His second carry was a 56-yard touchdown run, giving Stillwater a quick 7-0 lead, just 31 seconds into the contest.
Stillwater’s second drive of the game went 55 yards in 10 plays. It ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Caleb Allen to senior wideout Steven Brown.
Allen finished the night completing 12 of 18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns passes – all to Brown, who caught three passes for 71 yards. He also rushed for a 26-yard touchdown run during the first half.
Stillwater returns home to host U.S. Grant next week at 7 p.m.
