OKLAHOMA CITY – Carter Young has looked at a picture of himself every time he checked his phone for the past 12 months.
It was a reminder of the work that needed to be done for the Stillwater High junior.
Since falling in the finals of the Class 6A state wrestling championships in Jim Norick Arena in 2019, his phone screen has been a picture of him standing on the second-place platform.
“I’ve actually got my second-place finish as my screensaver on my phone,” Young said Saturday. “Nobody likes to get second, so I was just working to change out all of that.”
He has a new one that he can replace it with that will bring a little more joy for the next year.
This one will have him standing back atop the podium as a two-time state champion – and three-time state finalist – after winning the 132-pound state title by a 4-1 decision.
All of the action in his 132-pound championship match with Broken Arrow’s Blazik Perez came in the first period.
Young landed a takedown 40 seconds into the match, and managed to get a two-point nearfall for the early advantage before giving up an escape shortly after.
But Young rode Perez for the entire two minutes of the second period to keep the score the same, and elected neutral in the third – which saw neither wrestler score.
“Now that (screen) will change, because he’s back on top, and he can look forward and instead of trying to make up for last year, you can try to repeat this again,” SHS coach Doug Chesbro said.
While Young was winning state title No. 2, Stillwater freshman Cael Hughes has his sights set high after Saturday.
The 106-pound Pioneer made easy work of Broken Arrow’s Christian Forbes – who is Hughes’ training partner – with a 10-1 major decision for his first state title.
“It’s just a different level of excitement,” said Hughes, who won a Cadet National freestyle title last summer. “There’s a ton of people here, watching me wrestling is just at the next level.”
Though he still has three more years that could throw anything at him on a potential ride to become just the third four-time state champion in Stillwater program history, Chesbro had high praise for the talented freshman.
“I told him four weeks ago, that I have coached some four-time state champions, but I have not coached one that was as dominant as him as a freshman,” Chesbro said.
“Just what he did and where he did it at, at the tournaments that we went to and the people that he faced, and the relative quality of wrestling that he showed was mind-blowing. He’s a stud.”
Obviously, winning four state titles is the goal now for Hughes.
It’s a goal that one of his wrestling idols accomplished over 10 years ago while at Stillwater High.
Hughes is chasing the history of Chris Perry as the last four-time state champion for the Pioneers – before going on to be a two-time national champion at Oklahoma State.
“I watched him all through his college career, and I see him on the state championship wall every day – he has a little star by his name,” Hughes said. “I hope I get one of those, too.”
Stillwater couldn’t quite get a third individual state title Saturday.
Senior Tanner Robinson, who put together a furious rally in the semifinals to advance, didn’t have the same rally waiting for him in the championship match at 152 pounds.
Robinson still ended his Stillwater career as a state runner-up after an 8-2 decision won by Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson.
“What a wonderful story that is,” Chesbro said. “He made people realize that that Tanner Robinson is a pretty doggone good wrestler. He just came up against somebody that’s real good.”
Cade Nicholas rallied from his semifinal loss Friday night to finish fourth at 126 pounds – to give Stillwater three returning state medalists for next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.