Steven Brown may have only caught four passes Friday night at Pioneer Stadium, but he made the most of those catches.
A pair of them went for touchdowns.
The Stillwater High junior, along with senior wideout Anthony Bland, caught touchdown passes from senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy as the Pioneers’ offense lit up the scoreboard throughout the contest.
Stillwater took its foot off the gas after scoring on the opening drive of the second half, but still won 55-14 over Norman North.
“We prepared really well and had it in the back of our minds to come out faster than we did last week,” Gundy said. “I think we did that and it was fun.”
Brown was the target of two Gundy passes on the opening drive of the game. Both were short passes, but the second turned into a touchdown.
He caught the pass in the flat, made one defender miss and used his speed to bolt into the end zone for an 18-yard score. It came just 3 minutes and 1 second into the game.
“It was a lot of fun to see us all succeed,” Brown said. “I just had to use my speed after the move. I like using my speed, because I know it’s my best strength when it comes to football.”
Brown’s first touchdown set the tone for the night, as Stillwater scored on its first seven drives of the game. He later caught a deep ball from Gundy and turned it into a 64-yard touchdown.
Brown finished the night with four receptions for 108 yards. Bland led the Pioneers with nine catches for 159 yards, and also scored a pair of touchdowns.
Bland also caught a long pass from Gundy that the pair couldn’t connect on last week. On Friday night, they connected on a 50-yard touchdown where Bland battled the defensive back for the ball, and won, as he often does.
Gundy completed 15 of 22 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns on the night.
“Gunnar threw a couple of really nice deep balls,” Barnard said. “Steven had one and Anthony had one. They were great play calls, and great execution, second of all. Coach (Chad) Cawood saw it and he knew we’d get it.”
While the Pioneers’ passing attack was flying high, junior tailback Qwontrel Walker was business as usual. Walker carried the ball 19 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
He broke a 59-yard run in the second half that wow’d fans at Pioneer Stadium. He broke free of multiple tackles and sprinted down the sideline for the huge run.
Walker surpassed the 4,000-yard mark for career rushing yards Friday night. He was already the Pioneers’ all-time leading rusher, but he added another milestone to his career, which is only two games into his junior season.
“Qwontrel went over 4,000 yards tonight – that’s a cool deal,” Barnard said. “I’m proud of our offensive line. They performed a lot better.”
Once again, the opportunistic Stillwater defense made some of the drives possible. SHS senior safety Kobe Holley intercepted Norman North on the third play of the game.
Stillwater nearly picked off the Timberwolves throughout the game, even dropping a pair of passes that went right through the hands of the defenders.
Holley did recover a fumble late in the first half. Gundy threw his 50-yard bomb to Bland on the next play, helping Stillwater extend its lead to 41-0 at the break.
The Pioneers will have a short week until their next game. They play Thursday at Southmoore for their final non-district contest.
“Winning makes everything feel better,” Barnard said. “Short week, but that’s all right. We’ll come in Sunday and get some work done.”
