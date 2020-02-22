Stillwater High sending seven wrestlers to Class 6A state tournament

The Stillwater High wrestling team will send seven wrestlers to the Class 6A state tournament in Oklahoma City.
The Pioneers left the East Regional at Broken Arrow with four individual champions and a third-place finish – just 12.5 points behind runner-up Jenks. The host Tigers, who are the unanimous No. 1 team in 6A and ranked No. 26 in the country, ran away from the field, winning by 106 points.
Stillwater freshman Cael Hughes opened up the championship matches with a 10-2 major decision over Broken Arrow’s Christian Forbes for his first regional title. Hughes, who is ranked No. 20 in the country at 106 pounds, will be considered the favorite to win the state title as the only wrestler in Class 6A at the weight with an undefeated record – improving to 39-0 on the year.
Cade Nicholas needed extra time to knock off Broken Arrow’s Jackson Cockrell at 126 pounds. Nicholas claimed the crown with a 3-1 sudden victory to improve to 43-7 on the year.
Carter Young continues his pace toward getting back to the state title match by rolling through the regional.
Stillwater High’s 132-pounder, who finished as a state runner-up last year, won by 8-6 decision over Broken Arrow’s Blazik Perez to win the regional.
Tanner Robinson made it a perfect sweep in the championship matches for Stillwater.
The 152-pounder snuck by Broken Arrow’s William Martin by 1-0 decision to claim the crown.
Gabe Fontanez came fighting back at 113 pounds – after losing in the semifinals Friday – to take third-place with a 4-2 decision over Union’s Jarrod Gilliam.
After losing in the semifinals at 145 pounds, Dax Hughes earned a spot in the consolation finals. He lost a close 9-5 decision to Broken Arrow’s Chris Moores, to finish fourth at the regional.
Cameron Johnson had the longest way back to earn a state tournament berth with the Pioneers.
Johnson, who had lost in the quarterfinals Friday, earned two wins in the consolation bracket at 120 pounds with the second victory securing his place at state. He beat Garrett Rawlins of Jenks by 7-6 decision to earn fifth-place, and the regional’s last qualifying spot for the state meet in Oklahoma City.
The Pioneers nearly had a few more wrestlers punch a ticket to state, but they ultimately fell one win shy.
Gatlin Wilson missed out at 160 pounds after losing by technical fall in the fifth-place match, while Carson Cottrill (220) lost by fall in his fifth-place match. At heavyweight, Jakobe Sanders finished sixth after he lost a 3-0 decision for fifth.
All classifications will compete at state starting Friday at Jim Norick Arena aka "The Big House" in Oklahoma City. The first session is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the semifinals scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
