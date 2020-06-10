Stillwater High sports set to begin summer workouts Monday

After a three-month hiatus, Stillwater High sports will resume Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports across the state just a few games into the spring season and before all of the winter championships could be played. They’ve remained shut down for the past three months.
That changed Wednesday afternoon. SHS Athletics announced the return of sports – more specifically summer activities – beginning Monday.
That came one week after Superintendent Marc Moore announced the return of sports would be delayed at least another week after three Oklahoma State football players tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to campus.
On Wednesday, the return of sports was announced, with numerous precautions in place. A full release on those steps can be found on the district’s website.
“We’re just excited,” SHS athletics director Tucker Barnard said. “We’ve been anxious to return for a long time. It’s been a long break for the coaches, kids and parents. A lot of people are ready to get back to work. We’re going to work hard at doing the best we can to make it as safe of a situation as we can. We’re looking forward to getting back out and seeing the kids again and get back to work.”
The release said that as the district reopens its facilities, it will be taking appropriate measures on a week-by-week basis. The following policies will be implemented, for now:
• Temperature checks, symptom screening and exposure history questions will be administered prior to allowing students to enter
• Hand washing or sanitizing prior to enter facilities
• Restrooms will be cleaned before and after use
• A cloth face covering should be worn as much as possible and is most important when physical distancing is difficult
Barnard, who is also the SHS football coach, said his team will start back Monday morning but will primarily be in the weight room. The football squad normally has done strength and conditioning until its spring season starts up in mid-to-late May.
Since that didn’t happen this year, Barnard and his staff want to ease their players back into the workouts, because he isn’t sure which ones have or haven’t been working out the past three months.
“We’ll be doing a lot of strength and conditioning and that will be the emphasis,” Barnard said. “Our kids have been going since spring break without any organized activity by us. I know a bunch of kids have been running, lifting and doing all of that. As far as the group goes, we’re going to have to take it slow and kind of ease the kids back into situation and let their bodies adjust to that level of activity.
“We don’t want to go back in with competition-level activities. I would even put that over to the weight room. We’re not expecting our guys to be in the same kind of physical condition they were in when they left, so it’s going to take some time to ease them back in.”
The Pioneers’ coach who’s finished as the Class 6A-II state runner-up the past two seasons – with 12-1 records each year – joked that years ago, coaches would try to get kids into shape as fast as possible. Barnard said he doesn’t want to do that to his players.
“My mindset is kind of like it was back in the old days where you get kids back at the end of the summer and some kids hadn’t been with the team all of that time,” Barnard said. “Back then, it was almost a survival of the fittest. They tried to run us back into shape, but I think we’ll be able to do a little better job of letting them build back up into the activity. We’re not trying to run anybody off. We’re trying to get them into shape and get back to going again.”
As far as actual football-based activities, those will also begin in the near future. However, the strength and conditioning of the players is the main focus.
“We’ll start working in some of that stuff the next few weeks,” Barnard said. “Our focus right now is more about getting them back into good physical condition. We want to take our time doing that. That’s really going to be about a four-to-five-week process before we feel like we’ve really brought the activity level up to a point where we would have been around spring break. We’re going to take our time doing that. But we’ll get some football activity where we let our quarterbacks throw some balls and receivers catch some balls.”
Although football drills won’t begin right away, Barnard isn’t too concerned about his team, despite his team missing its spring season. One small concern is senior quarterback Caleb Allen taking over for three-year starter Gunnar Gundy.
Barnard believes in Allen as his signal caller, but also knows he hasn’t practiced with the varsity as the No. 1 quarterback nearly as much as Gundy.
“I think it affects our younger kids in their development of our system,” Barnard said. “Where it affects our older kids is the sharpening of their skills. You think of our quarterback situation. By the time Gunnar Gundy was a senior, his skills are really sharp and his understanding of what we’re doing offensively and decision making was really quick because of the time he’s had in the system.
“Now, we’re going to have a situation with a new quarterback and I’m really excited about Kaleb and his skill set. It’s hindered us in sharpening his skills and speed up his decision making. I think it hurts us in that way. Right now, it feels like we’re on par with everybody else.”
