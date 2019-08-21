The new turf softball field at Couch Park had a worthwhile introduction Tuesday night.
Stillwater and Bixby battled 10 innings in a game that included three ties, five lead changes and even a mid-game dance party.
Going into the bottom of the 10th, the Pioneers (3-3) were down one run and were down to their last out. Kendyl Prichard kept the game alive with a double, and Colbi Westbrook got hit by a pitch. Sidney McLaughlin reached on an error, and with the bases loaded, Alex Griffin reached base on an error, scoring Prichard and Westbrook to win the 8-7.
Stillwater coach Karie Linsenmeyer said her team responded well, and that is what led to a victory in the team’s home opener.
“The worst thing you can do is give up,” Linsenmeyer said. “But they kept going with two outs in the bottom of the whatever inning it was. It was lucky, we had luck, but sometimes you have to take a little luck and run with it.”
The Pioneers started the game with a 3-0 lead in the first inning, including an Erika Baldwin two-run home run to shift the momentum in Stillwater’s favor.
It was short lived, though, as the Spartans (5-5) scored four unanswered runs in the second and third innings.
The Pioneers gained control again in the bottom of the third with RBI’s from Delaney Williams and Madison Blankinship.
From there, the two teams battled back and forth until the bottom of the seventh, when Stillwater trailed 6-5. Blankinship delivered again, bringing in her second run of the night to send the game to extra innings.
The two offenses slowed down in the eighth and ninth innings, and play was stopped after the ninth for a conference between the coaches and the umpires, allowing the players to dance to George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning” that was being played over the loudspeaker. It extended the game time, but that just set up a perfect conclusion for the Pioneers.
Lauryn McLaughlin was the winning pitcher for Stillwater, but she only faced two batters. Kenzi Swick did most of the work in the circle, going 9 1/3 innings, striking out eight batters.
Linsenmeyer said Swick showed grit in the victory, despite facing adversity when the Bixby bats got hot in the middle of the game.
“She’s a fighter,” Linsenmeyer said. “She gave it everything she had. It was a hard decision to pull her out when we did, but it worked out. I’m proud of her and what she did tonight.”
For the first game played on the new softball field at Couch Park, it was a memorable one. Linsenmeyer said she was so caught up in the game, though, she didn’t realize the history that was being made. Regardless, it was a great way to set the tone for the countless games on the field in the future.
“I was just trying to put the kids in the right places,” Linsenmeyer said. “I’m just proud of them and getting the win on the new field is just a bonus.”
