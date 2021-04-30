Jimmy Harris delivered a long, passionate speech Thursday night at Couch Park after his Stillwater High baseball team dropped a run-ruled game in its second-to-last tune-up a week before the regional contest.
The Pioneers’ coach talked to his team about playing harder at times and their desire to win. He was frustrated following the Pioneers’ 9-1 loss to Yukon, which ended after six innings.
Yet, he took the blame for the loss.
“I’ve got to do a better job,” Harris said. “The coaching staff, including myself, has to do a better job of getting these guys ready to play. We’ve got to do a better job. I told that to my coaches. We’ve got to do a better job of preparing them and getting them ready to play. … We have a few days before the regional to fine tune some things and that’s what we’ll do.”
Stillwater (26-9) had won five of its past six games leading into Thursday’s contest with a Yukon squad (27-7) that won its own Class 6A district. Stillwater finished second in its district to Edmond Memorial, and will host a regional next week.
Harris is curious to see how his team responds from Thursday’s loss. He will find out Friday when the Pioneers travel to Kingfisher (19-8) for its final regular season contest of the season.
“I want them to play harder than they’ve ever played,” Harris said. “I want them to play with more passion than they ever have. We’re not guaranteed tomorrow. We’re going to Kingfisher, but that game could get canceled for whatever reason. We’re guaranteed two games in the regional tournament, so if you add tomorrow, we’re guaranteed three games left. … We’re having a good year, and one loss doesn’t mean the end of the world. But, we’re competitive and we don’t like to lose, and we darn sure don’t like to get run ruled. That’s happened too many times this year. That’s where us coaches have to get these guys ready to play.”
Thursday’s game didn’t start off well for Stillwater. The Millers posted five runs on five hits – two of which were doubles – and a walk, along with a Stillwater fielding error.
Yukon led off with an infield single. Two batters later, Oklahoma State baseball signee Carson Benge – younger brother of former Cowboy Garrett Benge – hit a double to right field that sparked five-straight batters to reach base. Four of them scored, along with the leadoff hitter, as the Millers jumped out to a large lead.
Stillwater responded by putting two runners in scoring position, but couldn’t push a run across. Jackson Holliday hit a double off the right-field wall before Louie Coca hit a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Both were left on base with an infield groundout. It was one of five through the first three innings for the Pioneers.
“There were several balls we hit on the screws,” Harris said. “… We hit the ball, but we hit it right at them. They seemed to hit it not right at us. They hit it into gaps. … I do believe this club is too good to be held to one run. That’s where me and the other hitting coaches have to do a better job of finding ways to score runs.”
Stillwater did score its only run of the game in the third inning. Connor Dondlinger led off with a bunt single, but advanced to second on a throwing error. He later scored on an RBI single from Jackson Young.
Yukon pushed its lead to run-rule territory with four runs in the sixth inning. Six of the first seven batters reached base, which forced Stillwater pitcher Anthony Smith out of the game after the Millers took an 8-1 lead.
“I thought after the first inning, Anthony threw well,” Harris said. “I thought he really competed. We’ve just got to figure some things out and that’s where we’ve got to do a better job as coaches of getting these guys prepared to make the plays we need them to make.”
Stillwater is scheduled to play Friday at Kingfisher before it waits for the regional bracket to be posted early next week. Harris wants his team to know it’s not guaranteed to play many more games, but the opportunity to play for two more weeks does exist.
“Kingfisher is really good,” Harris said. “They’re going to make some noise in 4A this year. If we don’t go over there with some fire and some passion and play hard and play our way, then they’re a good team. They love playing us and they want to beat us. Tomorrow is going to be a fun game to see how we respond. The old saying is if I punch you in the mouth, what are you going to do after I punch you in the mouth? Tonight, we got punched in the mouth, so we’ve got to go respond tomorrow.”
