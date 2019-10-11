The Stillwater High volleyball seniors got the perfect sendoff with a sweep on senior night.
The Lady Pioneers swept visiting Westmoore 25-12, 25-9, 25-9 in Thursday’s regular season finale at Pioneer Fieldhouse.
The girls were determined to have a strong start to the game in order to finish out a winning season, coming off a 3-1 loss to No. 3-ranked Edmond North on Tuesday against a Jaguars team that was on a six-game losing streak.
The Lady Pioneers held Westmoore to only four aces, seven kills and five assists for the entire match, while putting up 12 aces, 34 kills and 30 assists themselves.
The entire team was on point throughout the game. SHS volleyball coach Kyle Liechti said the chemistry is something that his team has been actively working on all season.
“It definitely comes over time,” Liechti said. “We’ve been working on that a lot, all season. Tonight, it showed. Some games it’s been our hindrance, but tonight it showed and it’s finally all working for us.”
Stillwater High senior Kenzie Vilade noted the chemistry was not easy to come by.
“We’re a young team,” Vilade said. “We haven’t all played together long, and that gelling was not easy. We worked so hard every day in practice to get that going.
“It’s a mentality, and it’s a physical thing, too. We’ve definitely worked very hard to get to where we are today, so I’m very proud of the team.”
The Lady Pioneers (16-14) started off strong, winning their first set 25-12 as Lauren Phillips and Vilade put up four assists each to set up their attackers.
The momentum didn’t stop there, as Phillips and Vilade added five and six more assists, respectively, to their totals in the Pioneers 25-9 victory in the second set.
Stillwater was poised to seal the sweep in the third set. Even though Westmore kept up at first with the score standing at five-all at one point, Stillwater eventually pulled away.
That effort was led by Vilade, who recorded another six assists and two points in the set, completing her total of 16 assists and seven points in the game.
Her stellar play led the Pioneers to another 25-9 victory in the third set to complete the sweep.
“This is going to be something I will remember forever,” Vilade said. “It was awesome, the energy was great, the love was all here, everybody was supporting each other. It was awesome.”
Fellow senior Chloe Kelly and freshman Bess Glenn also shined, notching four and three aces, respectively, out of the Pioneers’ 12 overall.
Liechti said the dominating victory will do wonders for his team’s confidence as they advance to the regional playoffs, which will be held Tuesday at Deer Creek.
“This is the perfect game to go into regionals with,” Liechti said. “You can’t ask for a better reaction or better last home game for these seniors or for your season than one like that. The positive atmosphere and team chemistry, what we’ve been working on all season showed and that’s great momentum to have for regionals next week.”
