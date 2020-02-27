Stillwater wrestling sets sights on state

Stillwater High has a pair of wrestlers who are taking aim at returning to the summit of the state tournament this weekend in Oklahoma City.
Carter Young and Cade Nicholas had won state titles as freshmen for different programs before moving to Stillwater as sophomores.
But they weren’t able to replicate that success last season.
Now, as regional champions, they each head into the Class 6A state wrestling tournament at Jim Norrick Arena as contenders to get their second state titles, respectively.
“They have kind of refocused this year and were heading into this postseason kind of wanting to get back on top of the podium,” Chesbro said. “They both won a state championship and going into the next year and not getting back up, that’s probably been a driving factor in both for the season. That’s been the goal to get back.”
Young was a finalist at 126 pounds last season – after moving in from Sand Springs – but the opponent who defeated him has jump up to 145 pounds.
Young’s likely top competition is West Regional champion Cooper Evans of Westmoore. Evans is 32-3 on the year, and finished fourth in last year’s state tournament at 106 pounds.
Nicholas, who won a Class 3A state title at Perry in 2018, boasts the most wins in his weight class with a 43-7 record at 126 pounds. He is wrestling up from a year ago, where he lost his opening-round match.
The top experienced competitor at 126 pounds is Broken Arrow’s Jackson Cockrell, who finished third at 106 pounds last year. Nicholas beat Cockrell for the regional title with a 3-1 sudden victory, and the two wouldn’t meet until the finals, being on separate sides of the bracket.
There will also be a lot of eyes on a Stillwater freshman in Cael Hughes, who is trying to start a conquest in Oklahoma wrestling.
But the attention is nothing new for him.
Hughes is unbeaten on the season at 106 pounds, coming in with a 39-0 record and a lot of expectations.
A Cadet National freestyle champion – and runner-up in Greco – there is a possibility that Hughes could be starting a quest to become just the third Stillwater wrestler to be a four-time state champion.
“He may be a freshman but he’s got a lot of experience,” Chesbro said. “We did talk about the fact that this is different, because he has been on the big stage, but not on this big stage.”
Tanner Robinson is the lone regional champion for Stillwater who has one last chance to get a state title.
Wrestling at 152 pounds, he comes in with a 38-10 record. His top competition is the other regional champion in the bracket, Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson, who has a 41-2 record.
There are three other Pioneers who will have to pull some upsets from their seeding to finish on the podium this weekend.
Gabe Fontanez (113) will open the tournament by facing the second seed out of the West Regional.
Cameron Johnson (120) and Dax Hughes (145) will wrestle in the early-morning pigtails for a chance to get into the double-elimination portion of the state tournament.
Johnson, who finished fifth at the regional, will wrestle-in against the fourth seed out of the West Regional. Hughes, the fourth seed out of the East, will face the fifth seed out of the West.
Area chalked with state qualifiers
There will be 28 area wrestlers across five different schools that will compete at the boys’ state tournament this weekend.
Leading the pack is Cushing, which tries to track down Class 4A state powerhouse Tuttle, with 13 qualifiers. Perry is hoping to repeat as Class 3A state champions with eight qualifying wrestlers in the boys event.
Also in Class 3A will be Pawnee, which is taking four qualifiers, and Morrison, which is taking one. Perkins-Tryon is taking two qualifiers to state in Class 4A.
The list of area qualifiers, including the weight class they compete in:
Cushing
• Johnny Leverich (106)
• Brandon Anderson (113)
• Luke Ahrberg (120)
• Evan Kennedy (126)
• Hayden Lemmons (132)
• Gavin Blank (138)
• Deryk Allen (145)
• Gavin Wood (152)
• Gage Hockett (170)
• Hayden Fry (182)
• William Simpson (195)
• Mason Little (220)
• Beau Stokes (285)
Perry
• Angel Tiscareno (106)
• Gabe Valencia (120)
• Ryan Smith (126)
• Logan Smith (132)
• Kaleb Owen (138)
• Dylan Avery (145)
• Kohl Witter (152)
• Josh Kime (160)
Pawnee
• Malique Barber (145)
• Gunner Mittasch (152)
• Blake Skidgel (160)
• Chuck Long (285)
Perkins-Tryon
• Gage Allen (195)
• Alton Allen (285)
Morrison
• Gauge Goldman (152)
Getting the girls involved
The OSSAA will be hosting its first girls state tournament in conjunction with the boys tournament.
The girls will not be broken into classification – meaning wrestlers from 3A could face those from 6A. Their matches will be held on two mats Friday, and will run at the same time as the boys – which will be spread across eight mats with each classification being assigned two mats.
“They’re doing it the right way, they’re not going about it as just kind of experimental or anything,” said Chesbro, who has been a wrestling coach at Stillwater High for 30 years. “… The girls still have that same opportunity now to be able to compete and I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to to watch.”
There will be two females from the area competing in the state tournament.
Stillwater freshman Aubriana Smith will wrestle at 136 pounds with a 21-9 record. She finished first at the Junior High All-State Wrestling Tournament earlier this month at the Fairgrounds.
“She’s wrestled a lot of matches this year, and wrestled a lot of matches against boys and have had good success on the mat,” Chesbro said. “… She’s really excited. She’s been training hard.”
Perry freshman Harley Stringer will compete at 112 pounds in the girls state tournament. She finished third at the Junior High state meet the first week of February.
