Despite challenges surrounding COVID-19 and canceled games all season, this fall was another successful one for the News Press area prep football teams.
Four of the eight teams were playing in late November or early December. Cushing and Stillwater advanced to their respective state semifinals, while Morrison and Pawnee played in the Class A quarterfinals.
There were plenty of highlights and awards to go around for many players in the area. Here is our All-Area Team for the 2020 season.
1st Team
Quarterback
Caleb Allen, Stillwater
In his first year as the starter, the Pioneer senior had a stellar season, completing 69 percent of his passes for 2,150 yards and 21 touchdowns, while only throwing four interceptions. He averaged 238.9 passing yards per game this fall.
Running Backs
Trevor Mitchell, Pawnee
One part of the Black Bears’ two-headed monster, Mitchell carried the ball 200 times for 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns. He rushed for 4,139 yards and 38 touchdowns in his career.
Tyler Voss, Morrison
The junior had a great two-way season for the Wildcats. Offensively, Voss carried the ball 260 times for 1,946 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also converted 2-point attempts on the ground, in addition to catching 11 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
The All-Area Player of the Year capped his career by averaging 212 yards per game. He amassed 1,909 yards and 32 touchdowns in just nine games. Walker averaged 10.7 yards per carry against Class 6A competition.
Fullback/Tight End
Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
The Oklahoma State preferred walk-on was a four-year starter as fullback for the Pioneers. He cleared the way for Qwontrel Walker to become one of the state’s all-time best running backs.
Wide Receivers
Steven Brown, Stillwater
After recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2019 season early, Brown led the Pioneers with 33 catches for 608 yards and eight touchdowns.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
In his sophomore season, Crooks had another big year for the Tigers. He led Cushing with 58 receptions for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Tigers advance to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Offensive Linemen
Holden Brown, Stillwater
Gunner Evans, Cushing
Aaron Graham, Morrison
Tad Hughes, Pawnee
Lance Petermann, Stillwater
Defensive Linemen
Douglass Harshbarger, Morrison
A stalwart in the trenches for the Wildcats, the senior recorded 72 tackles and six sacks this fall. He was a key part of the team’s tough defensive front.
Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
A two-way star for the Pioneers recorded 68 tackles and one fumble recovery in his senior season. McEndoo also had three sacks this fall.
Conner Skidgel, Pawnee
The senior defensive lineman was a force for the Black Bears. He recorded 88 tackles and 25 sacks this season.
Tristan Thompson, Cushing
The 4A-2 District defensive lineman of the Year had 66 tackles – 12 for loss – and six sacks this fall. He also recovered two fumbles for the Tigers.
Linebackers
Gabe Brown, Stillwater
The Oklahoma State commit led the Pioneers with 117 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions, in addition to a fumble forced and recovered.
Hayden Fry, Cushing
A star for the Tigers on both sides of the ball, Fry was named the 4A-2 District Player of the Year. He recorded 177 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Blake Skidgel, Pawnee
The Black Bears’ quarterback was also a force on the defensive side of the ball. He had 177 tackles in his senior season, to go along with three interceptions – one for a touchdown – four fumble recoveries and two sacks.
Tyler Voss, Morrison
Aside from being a star running back, Voss was a force as a linebacker. He recorded 105 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions.
Defensive Backs
Rowdy Cooper, Morrison
The Wildcats’ senior cornerback made plays all season, recording 61 tackles and three interceptions this fall.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
In addition to be a great receiver, Crooks was great in the Tigers’ secondary, too. He had seven interceptions and returned two for touchdowns, while also making 87 tackles.
Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Opposing quarterbacks rarely challenged the speedy Baylor signee. He had one interception and 41 tackles in the Pioneers’ secondary.
Eli Williams, Stillwater
While guarding some of the best receivers in the state, the Stillwater junior recorded 47 tackles and three interceptions.
Special Teams
Kicker
Corbin Grant, Stillwater
The sophomore took over midseason for the Pioneers. He made all 26 point-after touchdown attempts and both field goal tries.
Punter
Trevor Mitchell, Pawnee
The Black Bears punted just eight times for an offense that rarely punted. He averaged 29.5 yards per punt.
2nd Team
Quarterback
Austin Mages, Perkins-Tryon
The four-year starter for the Demons threw for 1,506 yard and 16 touchdowns while running for another 900 and 22 touchdowns.
Running Backs
Hayden Fry, Cushing
In his senior season, Fry carried the ball 250 times for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching 12 passes for 128 yards and a score.
Brody Harbour, Perry
The Maroons’ dual-threat player carried the ball 106 times for 566 yards and nine touchdowns this fall.
Blake Skidgel, Pawnee
The Black Bears signal caller was primarily used as a tailback, amassing 1,582 yards on 202 attempts for 26 touchdowns. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry his senior season.
Fullback/Tight End
Conner Williams, Perkins-Tryon
In his senior year, Williams caught 11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Demons.
Wide Receivers
Brody Berlowitz, Cushing
As a sophomore, Berlowitz caught 34 passes for 640 yards and six touchdowns this fall.
Teegan Shepard, Perkins-Tryon
Austin Mages’ top target this season hauled in 29 receptions for 624 yards and six touchdowns.
Offensive Linemen
Logan Holloway, Perkins-Tryon
Caleb Pierce, Perry
Jakobe Sanders, Stillwater
William Simpson, Cushing
Beau Stokes, Cushing
Defensive Linemen
Eyuel Abame, Stillwater
As a senior, Abame had 60 tackles, two sacks and one interception for the Pioneers.
Gunner Evans, Cushing
A first-team all-district linemen, Evans earned 78 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries this fall.
Ethan Hughes, Perry
The two-year starting sophomore recorded 52 tackles and six sacks this season.
Caleb Martin, Coyle
The Bluejacket senior led the team in tackles with 42. He also had one sack this fall.
Linebackers
Kendrick Bell, Perkins-Tryon
A key defender for the Demons, Bell racked up 82 tackles and two sacks this year.
Walker Cunningham, Perry
The senior led the Maroons with 92 tackles this fall. He also had one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Eli Johnson, Morrison
Johnson did a bit of everything, recording 94 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for the Wildcats.
Riley Matheson, Cushing
The Tigers’ sophomore had a big year with 167 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles this fall.
Defensive Backs
Carter Barnard, Stillwater
The second-year starter capped his career with 64 tackles, one sack and a blocked field goal return for a touchdown.
Caden Hall, Perry
The Maroons’ junior defensive back had 69 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions – one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Gage Williams, Morrison
Williams was a two-way threat for the Wildcats. He recorded 27 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a defensive back.
Lane Yaunt, Cushing
The sophomore had 85 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries this fall.
Honorable Mention
Cushing – Blaze Berlowitz, Noah Jones and Colton Todd
Pawnee – Kamden Jones and Jake Mitchell
Perry – Ethan Calhoon, Dylan Hight, Carson Rames and Julian Williams
Perkins-Tryon – Caleb Smith
Stillwater – Braeden Bennett, Chance Clements, Ty Smithton and Donnell Wagner
