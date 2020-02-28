OKLAHOMA CITY – Gabe Valencia wasn’t going to let his last chance at a state title finish the same way his previous three had.
The Perry High senior had fallen in the semifinals far too many times for any one wrestler.
So he made sure there was no doubt he would finally get his chance to win an individual state title in his last hoorah.
After opening the tournament with a fall in the quarterfinals, he distanced himself against Vinita’s Alex Prince in the semifinals to earn a 10-4 decision and punch his ticket to the Class 3A state title match at 120 pounds.
“I wish I would have been here last year, but it just feels good knowing all the hard work pays off,” Valencia said.
The Perry senior is one of 10 area wrestlers who will get a chance to win gold Saturday night at the state wrestling championships inside Jim Norick Arena.
While the Maroons are in a distant second-place in the Class 3A team race to Comanche, Perry will run four wrestlers to the mat for the championship round.
Ryan Smith (126), Logan Smith (132) and Dylan Avery (145) will join Valencia in Saturday night’s finals in Class 3A.
They won’t be the only area wrestlers in Class 3A who have a chance at winning a state title, though.
Pawnee’s Blake Skidgel will have a regional championship rematch at 160 pounds against Zach Coy of Jay.
Perkins-Tryon senior Alton Allen will look to become just the second state wrestling champion for the Demons with a heavyweight bout featuring the two regional champions. Both Allen, and his opponent Cooper Webb of Davis, have only one loss on the season.
In Class 4A, Cushing has pretty much locked up another runner-up finish – with perennial power Tuttle already holding a 113.5-point lead on the field.
The Tigers had half of their eight semifinalists advance to the championship round.
CHS senior Gage Hockett, who is wrestling down at 170 after winning a state title at 182 last year, will square off with Tuttle sophomore Parrish Terry.
Cushing’s Luke Ahrberg (120), Mason Little (220) and Beau Stokes (285) will also be in the finals.
