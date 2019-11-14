Heading into this season, Coyle High football coach Shane Weathers wasn’t sure what he had from his squad.
He had lost a handful of experienced seniors and was trying to prepare a relatively inexperienced team for the season. Weathers was trying to find a new offensive star.
Fast forward nearly three months, Weathers has a running back that’s putting up numbers comparable to a video game as the Bluejackets prepare to host a first-round Class C playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Senior tailback Damon Caine has rushed for 2,772 yards and 44 touchdowns this year. He’s averaged 10.6 yards per carry, and his lowest total in a game was 132 yards, which came during Week 2.
“He knows he’s the man we’re going to give the ball to,” Weathers said. “Our offensive line trusts him and he trusts them to get the block. He just runs hard, and even if the play isn’t successful, the next one might be. The trust factor is there with both parties and they seem to be in sync.”
“It’s enjoyable for the whole team. I know Damon gets all of the glory and he’s the special back we all know he is, but it’s a team effort. Damon would be the first one to tell you this and it’s all due to his front line.”
Coyle (8-2) enters the game riding a four-game winning streak since losing to defending state runner-up Southwest Covenant. That ended another four-game winning streak.
In the most recent four games, the Bluejackets’ defense has been limiting opponents’ scoring while their offense as scored at least 54 points. The defense surrendered 20, 12, six and zero points during that span.
“We’ve got really good momentum going into this game,” Weathers said. “Our offense is clicking. We definitely found our identity and we’re moving forward with a power running game. Our defense is settling in and doing a good job of not giving up big plays and making sure we’re tackling on the first contact. We’re also doing a good job of taking care of the ball and getting turnovers on defense. If we can carry that on, I think we can move on.”
This week, Coyle hosts Sasakwa (8-2), which four-straight games before splitting its last two games. Sasakwa won last week’s game 62-12 to clinch the No. 3 seed, despite a three-way tie for the Class C District 4 lead.
“I’ve known Coach (Bruce) Harrell for a long time,” Weathers said. “He’s always got a defense that moves around, which could confuse us a bit. His offense does a lot of misdirection and motion, but we’re prepared for it. It’s going to be a good matchup.”
Sulphur at Perkins-Tryon
The Demons locked up the Class 3A District 1 No. 2 seed and came one touchdown shy of winning the district. They will host a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2016 at 7 p.m. Friday.
P-T (9-1) has won four games since that last-minute loss to defending champ Heritage Hall. The Demons have given up 25 points in those four games combined.
“We are playing really well and we have a lot of confidence,” P-T coach Bruce Williams said. “I’m extremely pleased with everything going on. We’ve got a really good Sulphur team coming to town and we’ve got to be at our best and hope that’s good enough to win. You get to games at this time of year and sometimes your best isn’t good enough, but hopefully our best will be good enough.”
The Demons’ reward for finishing second in one of toughest 3A districts is a top-10 matchup for their playoff opener. The No. 4-ranked Demons host No. 6 Sulphur (8-2) for their first-round contest.
Sulphur dropped a pair of district games before winning its past two games to finish third in the district.
“It’s like you’re kind of getting your brow beat a little bit,” Williams said. “You play through a tough district and get to host a home playoff game, and here’s your reward – the state runner-up from last year. It will definitely be a tough game.”
Williams added that the Demons’ district slate has his team prepared for another tough contest this week.
“Being in hard-fought battles and tough games, and seeing what it takes to win those types of games definitely helps you,” Williams said. “We didn’t like it, but losing to Heritage Hall may be one of the best things that’s happened to us, because it taught us how to win the close ones.”
Colcord at Pawnee
For the first time in 13 years, Pawnee was crowned district champions last week after winning a high-scoring affair at Pawhuska. Now, the Black Bears will host a home playoff game – just a year after missing the postseason because of a tiebreaker
Pawnee (10-0) will host Colcord (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will play either Savanna or Wayne next week.
The Black Bears have controlled each game with a strong rushing attack and a dominating defense. They shut out three opponents and allowed just six points in two other games.
Colcord enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. Its three losses have all been lopsided – the last of which was a 51-6 defeat by unbeaten Rejoice Christian.
Cushing at Weatherford
The Tigers are entering the playoffs as its district No. 4 seed for the second-straight year. Cushing (4-6) gave Tuttle a tough contest last week, but hopes to respond against a district champ in Weatherford at 7 p.m. Friday.
Weatherford has won five games in a row since dropping a 14-6 game at Clinton, which was its lone district loss. Weatherford has scored at least 28 points in each of those contests.
The winner of this game will face either Grove or Sallisaw next week.
Perry at Jones
The Maroons are headed into the postseason going in the wrong direction. They won last week over Class A Thomas-Fay-Custer, but they dropped a pair of key district games during the previous two weeks.
Perry (7-3) will be on the road, playing at Jones (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for the Class 2A opening round of the playoffs.
Jones won all seven of its district games this season. Its only blemish was a 49-14 loss to 3A powerhouse Lincoln Christian in Week 2.
Yale at Regent Prep
It’s not how coach Johnny Ray wanted, but his Yale Bulldogs are back in the playoffs. They travel to undefeated Regent Prep to play at 7 p.m. Friday.
Yale (2-8) won a pair of district games to sneak into the No. 4 seed of the six-team district. The Bulldogs lost their final two games of the regular season.
Regent Prep has cruised to a 10-0 record as it aims to get back to the Class B state championship contest.
