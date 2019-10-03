Sean Preston didn’t have much of a choice, except to toughen up as a young child.
His three older brothers made sure of that.
Preston, who also has a twin sister, is the youngest of the five siblings. Growing up, it was a rowdy household where roughhousing was the norm.
“Let me tell you, having three older brothers – and I have a twin sister – so all five of us go at it,” Preston said. “I’m talking about my three older brothers beating up on me. There have been times where we go up to each other and ask, ‘You good?’ Then getting rocked. I know of many times where we’ll be playing around and then out of nowhere I’ll get dropkicked.”
One of the worst injuries the now Stillwater High senior suffered was a broken nose. His brothers were messing around and one of them was on the floor, so Preston reached down to help him up, asking his brother, “Are you good?”
The response was an uppercut punch to Preston’s nose.
“He thought I was trying to mess with him,” Preston said. “I was trying to check on him, and I got rocked.”
As if having three older brothers wasn’t enough, Preston also had to grow up with a twin sister, Shanna Wilcoxen, who fit right in with the rowdy brothers.
“It’s been rough, but it’s also been really fun at times,” Preston said. “I’ve always had someone to play with and hang out with. She was always outside with me hooping or throwing the football around. When she was younger, she was a tomboy, so if you mess with her, you’re going to get it from her, too. She’s tough as nails.”
The two twins don’t live together, as Preston lives with grandmother and his sister lives with their mother. Yet, Preston said they have a really good bond and he tries to reach out and talk to her as much as possible.
He moved in with his grandmother in eighth grade, after his brothers did the same. Meanwhile, his sister stayed with their mother.
“My mom is always coming over to my grandma’s every day, so that’s always fun,” Preston said. “She’s always been a part of my life. Us moving away never changed anything.”
Although he’s technically younger by a few minutes, Preston admitted he’s quite protective of sister, whom he shares many characteristics with, including a bit of a temper.
“Oh yeah, but she hates it,” Preston said. “There have been times where I’ve been really overprotective, and I’ve known that, but I’m still not going to let up. That’s my twin sister – I have to be overprotective. Me and my brothers all are. We’ll all crazy and we’ll go to war for her.
“Me and her are both a little hot-headed. We’ve learned to control it, but we need help along the way. But we’re also opposites in that I’m more outgoing. I like to go out and meet new people.”
It’s that family bond that’s molded Preston into the person he’s become, in more ways than one. He grew up watching his older brothers play football, so it only seemed fitting that he played when he was old enough, too.
Those days of constant fights and roughhousing came full circle when Preston was given the chance to do it against someone else on the gridiron.
“I can say one thing about them beating me up almost every day, and I’m telling you every day, I am really happy they did that,” Preston said. “I’m thankful for that, because it’s made me the man I am today. It’s made me really tough, and I thank them for that a lot. It lets me come out here and be crazy on the field, because I’ve lived that way my whole life dealing with my brothers. It just translated to the field.”
During his younger days, Preston played on the offensive line until junior high football. He said he weighed about 200 pounds in seventh grade, but lost a lot of weight the next year.
Then, he became a running back, which was a role he loved. He said his eyes lit up every time he touched the ball.
Preston continued playing running back until his sophomore year at SHS. He still practiced with the offense, but the Pioneers found their star tailback in freshman Qwontrel Walker, and Preston found his role as a linebacker on the Pioneers’ defense.
He’s gone on to be one of Stillwater’s best tacklers the past two seasons. But last year he earned a chance to become a running back for a game.
Walker was suspended for the Pioneers’ game at Lawton, so Preston and 2019 graduate Cal Tracy took over ball carrying duties. Preston carried the ball 26 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ last-second victory.
“When they told me I was going to get a chance to run the ball, I was excited,” Preston said. “But I also knew Cal Tracy was in there, as well, so I thought I’d still get a couple of carries with Cal being the main guy. Then, Cal got injured on the series, so we were splitting reps and that’s when I got the ball a lot and that was awesome. I loved every second of it. It was fun to be back out there playing both ways.”
Through four games this season, Preston has only played on the defensive side of the ball. He’s led the Pioneers to a 4-0 start as one of the leaders on the defense that’s allowed only 31 points.
“He’s a three-year starter, so you can’t be on the field at this level of ball and play as many plays at the level he’s played and not consistently get better,” SHS defensive coordinator Clarence Holley said. “Sean does a good job of showing up and playing hard every Friday night. I just think it’s a culmination of he’s played a bunch and done a nice job of learning what’s going on.”
Preston is listed at 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds. Yet, he’s constantly flying around the field making plays for the Stillwater defense. One advantage he has is speed.
“I think the fact that he plays so fast and so hard,” Holley said. “Everything we ask our kids to do is play downhill and play at people. Sean is a really good downhill player, and I think you can attribute a lot of that to him being fast. He runs really well and could play in the secondary a lot of places.”
Despite being a bit undersized for his position, Preston says his childhood upbringing prepared him for it.
“I thank my brothers for this – they made me mean,” Preston said. “When I put that helmet on and strap those pads up, it’s like a whole other thing for me. I become a different person. I flip a switch. I know the other team is coming to beat us and I’m not about to let that happen. I’m really competitive, growing up with three older brothers. I’ve learned that the man lined up across from me isn’t going to take what I have.
“I put everything out on the field. That’s what I feel like my heart and the way I play takes over for my height. That’s not a factor for me.”
Next year, Preston hopes to possibly follow in his brother Connor Wilcoxen’s footsteps. Wilcoxen is starting as linebacker-safety hybrid at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M after redshirting his first year on campus and playing limited time last year.
Preston said he’s talked to a few college coaches, but has no offers. Yet, he’s not going to let that dictate his future.
“I’ve planned that my whole life,” Preston said. “Football has been a part of my life since I was a little baby. I’ve always wanted to go play after high school and that’s what I plan on doing. My brothers told me, ‘Don’t have a Plan B. Always focus on your Plan A, because if you have a Plan B, you’re going to settle for Plan B.’ My Plan A has always been to play after high school.”
Holley agreed.
“What I hope for Sean is he doesn’t let what college coaches think of him right now define what he thinks his opportunity is down the road,” Holley said. “His opportunity, just like anyone’s opportunity, is what he’s going to make of it. Just like his brother Connor has done. Connor went and made himself an opportunity. If someone sees Sean and recruits him, that’s awesome. If they don’t, no big deal. He’ll go create his own deal. If that’s truly what he wants, he’ll go make it happen.”
