PERRY – Stillwater High wrestling was able to advance its 106-,126- and 132-pounders to the finals Saturday at the Perry Tournament of Champions.
Meanwhile, Perry has one finalist at 152 at its home tournament. The final day of competition begins at 10 a.m.
The Pioneers had a lot of success at the lower weights on Friday. Cael Hughes kicked off the semifinal matches in dominating fashion. The freshman Pioneer matched up against Trent Clements from Chanute, Kansas.
Clements began the match by trying to tie up with Hughes. As soon as Clements touched Hughes, Hughes shot in unexpectedly, and got a hold of a leg. Hughes continued to improve his position and secured a double leg takedown on the undefeated junior from Kansas.
After a minute of Hughes trying to break down his opponent, Clements got on the scoreboard for the first time in the match with an escape.
Hughes chose the down position to start the second period. Within seconds he had escaped, and began starting working onhis takedowns again.
Both wrestlers battled to try to get into a good position for a shot, but neither could make it happen until late in the second. Hughes used his quick shot and got in on a double leg near the edge of the circle. Just seconds remained and the referee’s hand shot up with the two fingers up, making Hughes’ lead even larger at 5-1.
In the third period, Hughes remained focused and aggressive. Clements chose bottom to start, and he stayed there all period, giving Hughes a chance at gold Saturday.
After a brief pause, the Pioneers were up again, this time at 126 pounds. Cade Nicholas carried the momentum Stillwater had with him through the match. He took down Alex Prince of Vinita early in the first period. Not even a minute into the match, Nicholas had locked in a cradle and was getting back points. After the ref’s five count, Nicholas reset and took his 3 points, moving his lead to 5-0.
The junior chose to go on bottom to start the second, and earned an escape quickly. Nicholas scored another takedown to go up 8-0. Price got on the scoreboard near the end of the match with a takedown making the final score 8-2 in favor of the Pioneer.
One weight up at 132 pounds, the Pioneers were attempting to get there third wrestler into the finals. Stillwater’s Carter Young met with Mason Woodward out of Weatherford, Texas, to see who would go onto the finals.
Young snatched the first takedown of the match during a scramble on the edge of the circle. Not long after, Woodward got away with an escape. After spending a short time setting up a takedown, Young did a textbook firemen carry on Woodward, followed by a tight waist earning Young some back points.
After the lead was already built up, Young continued to pour it on by getting two more takedowns in the match. The final score was 13-4, with all four of Woodwards points coming from escapes.
Stillwater sits in second place in the team standings with 151 points, behind Choctaw’s 190.5 team points after the first day of competition.
The Maroons had their 152-pound wrestler, Dylan Avery, make it to the championship match. Avery squared up against Brady McDonald from Chanute, Kansas. Avery showed his skills on his feet through two takedowns in the first period.
After getting an escape to start the second, Avery was up 5-1. He stayed aggressive and got another takedown before the match ended with Avery getting his hand raised over his head and with an opportunity for first place.
Perry coach Ladd Rupp talked about what Avery brings to the team.
“Dylan was voted team captain, so a lot of the guys in the wrestling gym look up to him,” Rupp said. “He has been a leader in practice, the classroom, and in competition.”
Both teams have wrestlers also competing on the consolation side of the bracket that will begin Saturday’s action.
