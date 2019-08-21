Tigers' focus remains locked on 2019 season opener

After a rollercoaster first year on the job, Rusty Morgan is taking a simple, yet cliché approach to the 2019 season.
He even admits it’s a bit of coach speak, but the second-year Cushing High football coach isn’t thinking about anything but his team’s first game.
“Everything that we have done and worked for this summer and through the first week of fall camp has been toward Bristow and Sept. 6,” Morgan said.
Cushing plays rival Perkins-Tryon a week later, but even that game doesn’t matter until the first one is over. Morgan wants his team’s focus to be simple.
“Not yet,” Morgan said of looking to play P-T. “Sept. 7, we’ll start looking at that one.”
Before that first game, the Tigers will host two scrimmages. Jones and Chisholm come to town for the first, with Mannford coming to Cushing the following week.
The following week, Cushing will begin its season at Bristow, which won last year’s game 60-39 on the road. It was the first of three-straight losses to open the season for Cushing.
The Tigers righted the ship by winning four of the next five contests – all of which were Class 4A district games – before dropping the final two contests of the regular season. The four wins were enough to give Cushing a playoff berth.
Clinton ended the Tigers’ season in the first round of the playoffs, with a 49-20 victory. The Tigers finished 4-7. It was their first losing season since 2010.
“Just getting to the playoffs is not what we want,” Morgan said. “The guys have worked their tails off, because they have a chip on their shoulder since that final game was over.”
Cushing is now working to not only get back to the playoffs, but also take the next step and win a postseason game. Thus far, Morgan likes what he sees from his squad.
“Things are good. We’ve been looking forward to this past week for a while,” Morgan said. “Guys have been in the weight room and at 7-on-7, but there’s nothing like finally all getting together at 6 a.m. and putting the the helmet on for the first time. We’ve got a good group of seniors and they’ve continued that for the first week.”
Offensively, the Tigers will be led by senior quarterback Wil Moyer. Last year, he threw for 2,576 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior.
“He’s doing a tremendous job picking up where he left off last year,” Morgan said. “Last year, we threw it around and he did a good job throwing the ball. This year, we’re going to try and lean on the run a little more than we did.”
The return of Moyer is a big deal for a Cushing squad looking for its identity in Morgan’s second year. Moyer brings stability and confidence needed to improve upon last year’s down season.
“More than anything, in the offensive huddle, there are 10 other guys who have a lot of confidence in him,” Morgan said. “He’s been in the fire. He’s done an excellent job just progressing in this offense. There are 10 other guys who can rally around him, and when they look in his eyes, they have confidence he will go get this done. His command in the huddle might be the biggest thing. He’s a very good athlete and a very good kid on top of that.”
In the backfield, senior Champ Wright and junior Landon Kimmel will lead the way. Kimmel rushed for 436 yards last year backing up now graduated senior Trevor Ailey.
“We’ve got a good 1-2 punch at running back,” Morgan said. “We’ve got some size and good speed with those two.
“We’re focused on running the ball first and foremost, but we have Wil Moyer who can throw it around. We’ve got Keaton Crooks, who was our leading receiver, who’s back for our senior year. Harrison Wood is back as a senior receiver. There are several guys we can throw it around to like Evan Kennedy.”
In the trenches, Cushing returns its starting center and starting right tackle from last year. Both offensive guards also started games a year ago, making it an experienced group.
“We’re fortunate to have guys who have a lot of playing time back on the field,” Morgan said. “We’re just emphasizing being a little more aggressive and running the ball.”
Across the ball, the Tigers will be led by a new coordinator, but return a lot of familiar faces. Morgan wants his entire team, especially defensively, to play aggressive the whole game. It’s been one of the main focuses throughout fall camp.
“We’ve got a lot of experience back at all levels,” Morgan said. “We have a new defensive coordinator this year, so schematically we kind of tweaked a few things. It’s all based on being aggressive, not playing on our heels and all 11 guys flying to the ball. I know it sounds cliché, but our focus is being aggressive and playing at a fast pace.”
For the next two weeks, the Tigers are focused on that Sept. 6 opener. Nothing else.
“Right now, this football team isn’t looking past Sept. 6,” Morgan said. “We’re taking it a day at a time. Our eyes are set on Bristow and getting that job done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.