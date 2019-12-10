After a pair of victories to close out the Cleveland Tournament over the weekend, the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team dropped its first home game of the season Tuesday night.
The Lady Pioneers finished fifth in the tournament – winning their final two games following an opening round loss – but returned to Pioneer Fieldhouse to host Edmond Santa Fe.
First-half turnovers, especially in the first quarter, doomed Stillwater in its home opener. Santa Fe won 51-32 in a game it never trailed.
“The slow start definitely really set us back,” SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “We had way too many turnovers to start the game. It’s pretty hard to recover when you start the game with that many turnovers. We had as many turnovers in the first half as you should have in the game.
“I’d guess about 10 of those were in the first quarter. In that quarter, we missed five bumps and two free throws. There is 12 points we could have had, and even if we had half of those, we’re down one at the end of the quarter, not seven.”
The Lady Pioneers (2-3) committed 14 turnovers in the first half – 20 for the game – while struggling to put the ball in the hoop. They fell behind 11-0 before junior Claudia Vanzant scored the first home bucket with 2 minutes and 42 seconds left in the quarter. Vanzant added the last bucket of the period, cutting the lead to seven points.
The offensive struggles continued into the second quarter as Santa Fe built its lead to 15 points. The Lady Pioneers made four free throws – by sophomore Jayden Mason and junior Avery Snethen – before sophomore Chrissen Harland scored their only field goal of the second quarter.
Santa Fe (1-1) opened up the game as it began to score more easily in the third quarter. Stillwater’s offense began to settle in, too, but the visiting team took control of the contest and cruised to its first victory of the season.
“We’ve struggled finishing around the rim,” Kilpatrick said. “We did the same thing at the tournament. … We have to be able to finish around the rim. In the second half, we cut our turnovers in half and they beat us only by six in the half. If we can cut our turnovers to a manageable seven in a half, we have a chance to win games.”
She added the turnovers often come from her players being sped up by pressure – sometimes put on by themselves.
“We talked at halftime about how we get in such a hurry,” Kilpatrick said. “They don’t understand how to slow the game down – how to play fast but still under control. I told them the other day they have one speed and that’s turnover, because when they start going so fast, they get out of control and just becomes turnover after turnover. That leads to frustration for them and us coaches.”
Harland led Stillwater with 13 points, despite battling sickness all night. Vanzant added eight points for the Lady Pioneers.
Even though her team lost, Kilpatrick knows her young squad is learning with experience right now. She has no seniors on the roster, so she’s playing sophomores and juniors – most of whom don’t have varsity experience.
Harland and Vanzant are the most experienced players and they were only role players a year ago. Neither were the star of the team, but they’re being asked to do a lot more this year, along with a handful of players who didn’t play varsity last year.
“I really think once we get experience, and once we get to where we can control the tempo and play the pace we want to, we’ll be in a lot better place,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s a process. Our theme for the year is something bigger. These girls all know they’re playing for this year, but also trying to develop and get better for next year and things to come.”
The Lady Pioneers won’t play again until Dec. 20 when they host Mustang.
